Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Nineties actress Tabu to grace the "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode

The upcoming episode of the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is going to be interesting as Salman Khan would come and give his verdict on the Abhishek matter and it will be decided if he would be eliminated or not.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/05/2024 - 10:15
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing the exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most anticipated and awaited episodes of Bigg Boss.

As Salman Khan would come and give an insight on how the episode has been and which contestant has done better and how hasn’t.

This week a lot has happened in the Bigg Boss house as Ankita and Vicky‘s fight keeps continuing and they are unable to solve the issue.

How can we forget the fight between Munawar – Ayesha and Mannara and how they are attacking the ace comedian and putting all sorts of allegations on him.

The biggest fight that happened this week was between Isha, Samarath and Abhishek.

Where Isha – Samarath were seen provoking Abhishek and spoke about his mental health owing to which Abishek also slapped Samarth.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Sad! Abhishek Kumar breaks down as Isha Malviya mocks his rehab stay years ago)

We all know that during the “Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode guests do come on the show and interact with the contestants and the host of the show.

As per sources, nineties actress Tabu will be gracing the show where she would be having some fun segments with the host of the show.

She will also interact with the contestants and will be giving them some special tasks to do in the house.

Well, with Tabu in the house it will be interesting to see who would be eliminated in the house and what would be the decision of Salman Khan on Abhihshek.

What do you think will be the decision?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Sad! Abhishek Kumar breaks down as Isha Malviya mocks his rehab stay years ago

About Author

