Bigg Boss Season 17: Sad! Abhishek Kumar breaks down as Isha Malviya mocks his rehab stay years ago

Abhishek and Isha since day one didn’t get along with each other and they kept having arguments and fights. Now once again in the upcoming episode, Isha will mock Abhishek and will remind him of his Rehab stay.
Abhishek

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is nearing the finale with just four – five weeks away from the finale episode.

But in spite of that the contestants haven’t stopped giving content to the show and the fights and drama still continue.

We have seen since day one how Abhishek and Isha keep having fights and they mock each other about their past relationships.

They have been removing the past fights and what all they have told in these past few weeks.

In the beginning of the show we have seen Abhishek really crying over Isha and how he couldn’t see her with Samarth but then with the guidance of Salman Khan and the audience he has been able to move on.

Now in the upcoming episode, once again Abhishek and Isha will have a fight and a huge argument.

During the fight Isha would take out the past incidents that happened in their relationship and she would talk about how Abhishek was in the rehabilitation center for treatment as he couldn’t deal with the break up.

Must Read: Check out Mannara Chopra's boyfriends!

Abhishek breaks down and tells Vicky that what she is talking about is something that was bad and he has been out of it for a long time and he doesn’t want to think about it and hurts himself and cries bitterly.

He also tells Samarth not to spoil his life being with Isha and to break up with her as she is not bothered by anyone’s feelings.

Well, the contestants are seen controlling Abhishek and Isha’s fight.

Who do you support in this fight, Isha or Abhishek?

Let us know in the comments below.

Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Prince Narurla apologizes to Mannara Chopra says "I was wrong in judging her for her friendship with Munawar"

