Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Orry Awatramani and Bharti Singh - Haarsh Limbachiyaa to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

The “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode is one of the most anticipated and awaited episodes of Bigg Boss.

This week as we had reported that Salman Khan won’t be hosting the show and Karan Johar has taken over, the superstar has prior commitments.

We all know that during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” guests do come on the show where they interact with the host and the contestants of the show.

As per sources, Orry Awatramani and Bharti Singh - Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be gracing the show with this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

Where they would be having fun sessions with the host Karan Johar and they might enter the house and interact with the contestants and would give them certain tasks to do.

In the past episode, Orry had entered the show and stayed in the house for almost two – three days and he had a fun time in the Bigg Boss house where he entertained everyone.

Recently he was also seen partying with the ex – Bigg Boss Season 17 contestants during Sunny’s birthday party.

On the other hand, Bharti Singh - Haarsh Limbachiyaa whenever they come on the show they make everyone laugh with their jokes and build a fun environment.

This week Arun, Mannara, Ayesha, Vicky, Abhishek and Munawar are nominated and one of their journeys will come to an end and one of them would get eliminated this week and their journey would come to an end.

Well, it will be interesting to see who would be eliminated from the show just two weeks before the finale.

What do you think about whose journey would come to an end?

Let us know in the comments below.

