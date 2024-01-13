Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Post family week Abhishek Kumar tries to mend ways with Isha as he feels it’s like the first day of the show ; Vicky and Ankita work towards working on their relationship on the show

MUMBAI: This week was dedicated to the family members of the contestants where they came and gave their loved one more support and power to play the game and guided them.

We saw how Ankita’s mom told Vicky and Ankita both to work on their marriage and to not fight like this as they have a long life to go ahead with and the things that people are saying outside are very unpleasant.

Vicky's mom was seen telling Ankita that she should control her anger and the things she says and does as this is affecting the full family as Vicky’s dad is really angry and tells both of them how to play the game.

Munawar’s sister came and told him to speak up and to not keep quiet as he is not the first person in this world who has had a relationship and a divorce and told him that he has cried a lot now it’s time to make people cry.

Arun’s wife came and pepped up the whole energy and she told him about his miscarriage and handled him win and his daughter was so adorable.

The family week will continue today also as Abhishek’s mom and Isha’s dad will enter the house and give their opinions.

Now post the family members leaving the house, all the housemates will get a new energy where they will be charged up to play the game in a better way.

Abhishek will be seen telling that he feels like it’s the first day of Bigg Boss as he would be interacting with everyone and is feeling very positive about everything and tells Isha that they would mend ways and for two weeks won’t fight and will concentrate on their game.

Ankita and Vicky got feedback from their family that things outside aren't looking good and hence they would be working on their marriage where they will be shown being very lovey – dovey and will be getting romantic.

Well, it seems like the contestants of the show will get pecked up and would get more positive energy to play the game as they meet their parents.

