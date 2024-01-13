Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Post family week Abhishek Kumar tries to mend ways with Isha as he feels it’s like the first day of the show ; Vicky and Ankita work towards working on their relationship on the show

After the family members left the Bigg Boss house the contestant seemed to have a positive entergy in them as their loved ones did guide them to how to play the game and now they decide to not fight with each other.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 16:20
Abhishek

MUMBAI:  This week was dedicated to the family members of the contestants where they came and gave their loved one more support and power to play the game and guided them.

We saw how Ankita’s mom told Vicky and Ankita both to work on their marriage and to not fight like this as they have a long life to go ahead with and the things that people are saying outside are very unpleasant.

Vicky's mom was seen telling Ankita that she should control her anger and the things she says and does as this is affecting the full family as Vicky’s dad is really angry and tells both of them how to play the game.

Munawar’s sister came and told him to speak up and to not keep quiet as he is not the first person in this world who has had a relationship and a divorce and told him that he has cried a lot now it’s time to make people cry.

Arun’s wife came and pepped up the whole energy and she told him about his miscarriage and handled him win and his daughter was so adorable.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Shah Rukh khan to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode to promote “Dunki”

The family week will continue today also as Abhishek’s mom and Isha’s dad will enter the house and give their opinions.

Now post the family members leaving the house, all the housemates will get a new energy where they will be charged up to play the game in a better way.

Abhishek will be seen telling that he feels like it’s the first day of Bigg Boss as he would be interacting with everyone and is feeling very positive about everything and tells Isha that they would mend ways and for two weeks won’t fight and will concentrate on their game.

Ankita and Vicky got feedback from their family that things outside aren't looking good and hence they would be working on their marriage where they will be shown being very lovey – dovey and will be getting romantic.

Well, it seems like the contestants of the show will get pecked up and would get more positive energy to play the game as they meet their parents.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Contestants have this surprise for Katrina Kaif

 
Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Khichdi 2 navid sole Nidhi Shah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/13/2024 - 16:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Did Ananya Panday’s caption on picture with Orry make Palak Tiwari’s fans furious? Read on to know what happened
MUMBAI : Recently Palak Tiwari made headlines as her chat with Orry went viral. People on the internet are confused and...
Happy Lohri! Here are 6 Hindi movies that celebrated the festival of Lohri
MUMBAI: India is a country with many cultures and traditions. Movies reflect the cultures where the stories come from....
What! Kangana Ranaut finally broke the silence on rumours of dating a mystery man; Says ‘A man and a woman walking together on a street…’
MUMBAI : In response to reports that she is dating someone, Kangana Ranaut has finally spoken out. The actress answered...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Wow! Vandana, Armaan and Abhira's dance performance, Ruhi gets annoyed
MUMBAI: Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Must Read! Kangana Ranaut’s mystery man Loic Chapoix and all all you need to know about him
MUMBAI: Kangana Ranaut is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry. Her last few releases have failed...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan takes a dig at Isha Malviya’s achievements says “Even after so much achievement you are dating Abhishek and Samarth”
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is only two weeks from the finale and finally this season will get its winner.The...
Recent Stories
Ananya
What! Did Ananya Panday’s caption on picture with Orry make Palak Tiwari’s fans furious? Read on to know what happened
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ayesha Khan takes a dig at Isha Malviya’s achievements says “Even after so much achievement you are dating Abhishek and Samarth”
PANORAMA ENTERTAINMENT
Exclusive! Child actor Ruhaan Kapoor has been roped in for Colors TV's next by Panorama Entertainment titled "Mangal Lakshmi”
Mallika Singh
Exclusive! The angle of Kaurvaki and Ashoka has not been explored and I am excited to be a part of a unique project with historical significance: Mallika Singh
Aakash
Exclusive! Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan actor Aakash Talwar to enter Ekta Kapoor’s show “Kumkum Bhagya”
Shehnaaz Gill
Uff! Shehnaaz Gill's simple looks for Lohri has netizen's heart "U dont need any makeup"
Surbhi Chandna
Oh No! Surbhi Chandna claims to be MENTALLY TORTURED by airlines; says ‘false promises by the incompetent staff…’