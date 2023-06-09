Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Salman Khan begins to shoot for the promo; this is when the promo will be telecasted

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the preparation for the new season has begun. As per sources, Salman Khan has begun to shoot for the promo of the show and soon the audience will get to see what the upcoming season is all about.
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, Salman Khan has begun to shoot for the promo of the show and soon the audience will get to see what the upcoming season is all about.

The promo is accepted to come out during the first week of October and the fans are super excited for the upcoming season.

Well, it will be interesting to see her on the show and she would be one of a kind contestant.

The show is all set to begin from 20th October 2023 and the new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 09/06/2023 - 13:31

