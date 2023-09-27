Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Surbhi Jyoti to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande confirmed to participate in the show?

As per sources, Surbhi Jyoti has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress though there is no confirmation on the same.

Last season also she was offered the show but things didn’t work out and hence she couldn’t be part of the show.

Well, this year the concept of the show is Single/ Couples and almost all the contestants are locked in for the show.

The show is all set to begin from the 15th October 2023 and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Do you want to see Surbhi in the show?

Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kavian Almasifar to participate in the show?