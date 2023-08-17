Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! These two contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi approached for the next season of Bigg Boss

The new Season of Bigg Boss will begin in the next one–two months, and the makers already have some names in mind who could be the contestants for this season. As per sources, these two contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi have been approached to be part of the next season.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 15:23
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in Bigg Boss Season 17; read to know more

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, Dino James and  Arjit Taneja have been approached for the show and the talks are on where there could be a possibility that they could be part of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, both Dino and Arjit are doing well on Khatron Ke Khiladi where they are facing their fears and acing all the stunts.

It will be interesting to see them on Bigg Boss 17 and they could be good players for the show.

Would you like to see Dino and Arjit on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Abhishek Mallan gets saved from nomination with this special power

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Season 17 Bigg Boss Season 16 Voot Salman Khan Colors Jio Cinema Awez Darbar Mahesh Poojary TellyChakkar Shiv Thakare Abdu Rozik Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam Shalin Bhanot Tina Dutta Sajid Khan Elvish Yadav Abhishek Malan Uk07 Rider Dino James Arjit Taneja
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 08/17/2023 - 15:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! These two contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi approached for the next season of Bigg Boss
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Truth and Lies! Yashwant comes to handle the media, changes Savi’s truth into a misunderstanding
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Exclusive! Jad Hadid reveals if the last minute voting was fake or real; and talks about his plan of settling down in India
MUMBAI: Jad Hadid rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, where his game was liked by the audience....
Is Yuvika’s life in danger as she starts working on her father’s dream project in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj?
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's latest offering, Vanshaj delves deep into the intricate web of family politics and dynamics. At the...
How will Dhruv save Navrang Van from Shyam Mohini’s order in Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara?
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's captivating time-travel romance drama, 'Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare,' has engaged audiences by...
Junooniyatt: Oh No! Jordan’s outburst makes Dolly faint on the floor, Elahi-Jahaan to hide the truth
MUMBAI:Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Recent Stories
Kiara Advani
WOAH! Kiara Advani steps out without makeup; here’s what netizens have to say about her no makeup avatar
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam
Arch-Rivals Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam unite for a stunt in COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
Uorfi Javed
OMG! Uorfi Javed gets a death threat, “tere ko goli maar di jayegi”; actress reacts, “Regular Day in my life”
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss 17 : Exclusive! YouTuber "The UK07 Rider" to be locked in the show?
Rajiv Adatia
Wow! Rajiv Adatia talks about the fight of YouTubers vs Tv Stars that took place on Bigg Boss OTT
Nikki Tamboli
OMG! Nikki Tamboli lashes out at netizens for calling her a P*rn star, says “Even an adult star deserves respect on a humanitarian level”
Raghav Juyal
OMG! “I get the offer of Bigg Boss every year but I keep declining it as I don’t want to ruin my career it’s not my cup of tea” - Raghav Juyal