Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! These two contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi approached for the next season of Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, Dino James and Arjit Taneja have been approached for the show and the talks are on where there could be a possibility that they could be part of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, both Dino and Arjit are doing well on Khatron Ke Khiladi where they are facing their fears and acing all the stunts.

It will be interesting to see them on Bigg Boss 17 and they could be good players for the show.

