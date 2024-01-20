Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Vick Jain’s sister – in – law Reshu Jain reveals to Salman Khan that the family was against the marriage of Vicky and Ankita and they didn’t want him to marry an actress

In today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode the family members of the contestants would be invited and they would get a chance to interact with the host Salman Khan where he would be asking them about the contestants performance.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 01/20/2024 - 14:39
MUMBAI: Today would mark the last “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode that would be telecasted where Salman Khan would come and give an insight about how the week has been and how the contestants have performed.

But this time there would be a twist Salman would talk to the contestant but would be talking to their family members and would be asking them about this behavior.

As we had reported earlier, Vicky’s sister – in- law, Isha’s father, Abhishek’s mom, Ankita’s mom, Mannara’s sister and Munawar’ sister will be gracing the show.

In the new promo of the show Salman Khan is seen asking Vicky’s sister – in – law Reshu about what her mother – in – law said in the press that the entire family was against the marriage and how it was Vicky’s decision to get married to Ankita.

She also told Salman that the marriage had happened against the families wish as they weren’t ready as they were clear that they didn’t want him to get married to an actress, because at the end this was an inter caste marriage.  

The good thing is that now Ankita and Vicky know what his mother had said and after hearing this Ankita’s mother said that she was shocked by the statement given by Vicky’s mother.

Well, it will be interesting to see what would Ankita and Vicky say or defend this statement by Vicky’s mother.

There is no doubt that the fights between Ankita and Vicky weren’t a pleasant one and that their marriage has become a topic of decision inside and outside of the house.

