Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Vicky’s sister – in- law, Isha’s father, Abhishek’s mom, Ankita’s mom and Munawar’ sister to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well when it comes to TRP ratings where the show is among the top ten shows when it comes to BARC ratings.

One of the reasons the show is doing so well is because of the drama, fights and content the contestants have been giving to the show.

The finale is just a week away and finally this season would come to an end and the fans would get to know who the winner would be.

Tomorrow would be the last “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode where Salman Khan would come and give his view on the week and how the contestants have performed.

As per sources, Vicky’s sister – in- law, Isha’s father, Abhishek’s mom, Ankita’s mom and Munawar’ sister will be gracing the show where they would be interacting with Salman Khan and would be talking about their loved ones and how the show is progressing ahead.

Just a week ago the family members had entered the show and had interacted with their loved ones and told them how they were performing.

Well, it will be interesting to see the interaction and conversation between Salman Khan and the family members.

The next week is the finale week and all the contestants are already pepped up and are excited for the finale.

Who do you think would be the winner of this season?

Let us know in the comments below?

