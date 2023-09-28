Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Vivian Dsena to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande confirmed to participate in the show?

As per sources, Vivian Dsena has been approached to be part of the show and the talks are ongoing between him and the makers of the show.

Every season the actor has been approached but he keeps declining it as he feels that he is not apt for the show.

Well, once again he has been offered the show it will be interesting to see if he would accept the offer or not.

The show is all set to begin from the 15th October 2023 and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Do you want to see Sanaya and Mohit in the show?

Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! MTV Splitsvilla contestant Kavian Almasifar to participate in the show?