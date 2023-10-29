Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Wild card contestant Samarth Jurel talks about Isha and Abhishek’s bond in the show and reveals who he would build alliance with

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has been doing well and the show is among the top ten shows in the BARC ratings.

As we had reported earlier, a wild card contestant would be entering the show and would be changing the game.

Samarth Jurel will be entering the show as a wild card contestant and he would be entering the show as Isha’s current boyfriend and would be exposing her in the show.

Samarth is a well known television star, he was part of the reality show MTV Splitsvilla and then he was signed for television shows like Maitree and Udaariyaan.

It was on the sets of Udaariyaan that he met Isha and sparks flew and reportedly they are in a relationship.

Before entering the house TellyChakkar got in touch with Samarth Jurel and asked him what he thinks about Isha and Abhishek’s relationship and who would build his alliance in the game.

You must be following the show, what do you think who is strong and weak?

In these two weeks no one has done anything that great but I don’t think anyone is weak and strong though there is no chance as no one has come out that way.

Your take on Ankita and KhanZaadi's statement on how because of TV stars they are seen? Since you come in from the television industry?

There is nothing like this, it's unnecessary being discussed and brought out and that Youtuber wanted to be seen but now he is alone.

What do you think about Abhishek and Isha's matter? Do you think it's serious? And Isha should back out?

I don’t know it could be serious but whatever she is doing is wrong and it needs to stop.

When you enter the house who would you build your alliance with to play the game? Who do you think is the mastermind?

I haven’t thought about it when no one has played the game then who can be the mastermind of the game.

How will you stay away from your family for so many months? What was their reaction to you doing the show?

First they were a little scared but then they were happy for me and told me to do the show.

