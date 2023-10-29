Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Wild card contestant Samarth Jurel talks about Isha and Abhishek’s bond in the show and reveals who he would build alliance with

Samarth Jurel is going to enter the house as a wild card contestant and he will be bringing a twist in Abhishek and Isha’s love story. TellyChakkar got in touch with Samarth Jurel and asked him what he thinks about Isha and Abhishek’s relationship and who would build his alliance in the game.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 11:45
Samarth

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has been doing well and the show is among the top ten shows in the BARC ratings.

As we had reported earlier, a wild card contestant would be entering the show and would be changing the game.

Samarth Jurel will be entering the show as a wild card contestant and he would be entering the show as Isha’s current boyfriend and would be exposing her in the show.

Samarth is a well known television star, he was part of the reality show MTV Splitsvilla and then he was signed for television shows like Maitree and Udaariyaan.

It was on the sets of Udaariyaan that he met Isha and sparks flew and reportedly they are in a relationship.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Khan Brothers takes over “Weekend Ka Vaar” Salman Khan to host on Friday and Saturday; Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan to roast contestants on Sunday

Before entering the house TellyChakkar got in touch with Samarth Jurel and asked him what he thinks about Isha and Abhishek’s relationship and who would build his alliance in the game.

You must be following the show, what do you think who is strong and weak?

In these two weeks no one has done anything that great but I don’t think anyone is weak and strong though there is no chance as no one has come out that way.

Your take on Ankita and KhanZaadi's statement on how because of TV stars they are seen? Since you come in from the television industry?

There is nothing like this, it's unnecessary being discussed and brought out and that Youtuber wanted to be seen but now he is alone.

What do you think about Abhishek and Isha's matter? Do you think it's serious? And Isha should back out?

I don’t know it could be serious but whatever she is doing is wrong and it needs to stop.

When you enter the house who would you build your alliance with to play the game? Who do you think is the mastermind?

I haven’t thought about it when no one has played the game then who can be the mastermind of the game.

How will you stay away from your family for so many months? What was their reaction to you doing the show?

First they were a little scared but then they were happy for me and told me to do the show.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Khan Brothers takes over “Weekend Ka Vaar” Salman Khan to host on Friday and Saturday; Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan to roast contestants on Sunday

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Samarth Jurel TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 10/29/2023 - 11:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! From Zoya Akhtar to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, here are times when Kareena Kapoor Khan took brutal digs at directors
MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan has been someone who was a typical example of the brat ruling the world as if no other...
What! Karisma Kapoor shot the longest kissing scene in front of her mother, read more
MUMBAI: Starring Karisma Kapoor and Aamir Khan, Raja Hindustani is among the cult romance Hindi films of the 90s....
Kavya: OMG! Kavya reveals her painful past to Adhiraj, latter rushes to save her from danger
MUMBAI :Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Savi receives a mysterious letter
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Wild card contestant Samarth Jurel talks about Isha and Abhishek’s bond in the show and reveals who he would build alliance with
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has been doing well and the show is among the top ten shows in the BARC ratings.As we had...
Aww! Ranbir Kapoor opens up on daughter Raha Kapoor’s first birthday with Alia Bhatt, “we are going to have a small birthday party…”
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the biggest stars we have in Bollywood. While he had ups and downs in his career, he is...
Recent Stories
Kareena
Shocking! From Zoya Akhtar to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, here are times when Kareena Kapoor Khan took brutal digs at directors
Latest Video
Related Stories
Apara Mehta
Must Read! Anupamaa’s Apara Mehta opens up on Smriti Irani on coming to Ekta Kapoor’s show set after suffering a miscarriage, “it is a difficult life to be in TV…”
Jigna Vora
OMG! Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora’s remarkable journey from Byculla jail to reality show contestant
Sushant
Savdhaan India Criminal Decoded : Exclusive! Host Sushant Singh reveals how true or fake the episodes in the show are, talks about what different is shown this season
Manasvi
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Wild card contestant Manasvi Mamgai reveals how she would deal with Salman Khan during “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode and talks about who is weak and strong in the game
Arshad
Indian Idol Season 14 : Exclusive! Arshad Warsi and Indian Idol Season 5 winner Sreerama Chandra to grace the show to promote their upcoming show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11”
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Vicky Jain and Anurag Dobhal enter the list of most popular Bigg Boss contestants list; Munawar Faruqui tops the list, followed by Ankita Lokhande and Aishwarya Sharma