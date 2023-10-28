Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Khan Brothers takes over “Weekend Ka Vaar” Salman Khan to host on Friday and Saturday; Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan to roast contestants on Sunday

The “Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode is one of the most awaited episodes of the week as Salman Khan comes and gives an insight about them. Now in the upcoming episode the “Khan” brothers will take over.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 12:53
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the show is doing well as the contestants are giving a lot of content to the show.

The “Weekend Ka Vaar '' episode is one of the most awaited episodes as Salman Khan comes and gives an insight about how the contestants have performed and who was wrong and right in the game.

Yesterday the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode took place and we did see how Salman Khan lashed out at Ankita and Vicky and told them that they need to play the game but not lose the grip of their marriage.

He tells Ankita how she is losing her individuality and that she should get a grip of herself or else she is looking very negative in the show.

Salman also exposed the double side game of Vicky and tells contestants how blindly they follow him.

As we had reported earlier, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan will be gracing the show and will be interacting with the host, their brother and the contestants.

In the new promo of the show one can see how Arbaaz and Sohail are inside the Bigg Boss house and they are planning to take over as the host of the show.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 17: Exclusive! Is Model Manasvi Mamgai who backed out of the show, entering as a wild card contestant?)

That’s when Salman Khan would come and tell them that he would host the show on Friday and Saturday. 

On Sunday Arbaaz and Sohail will come and roast the contestants of the show where they would be pulling up contestants who are wrong in the show.

In the video, Sohail also reveals that Salman had called both of them and told that COLORS will call you, take up the show as it’s the number one reality show on television and that’s how they have become a part of the show.

Well, in today’s episode the three brothers will be seen on the show and some fun segments would take place between them.

The Khan Brothers have taken over Bigg Boss and it's going to be interesting.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! “I think she should stay away from Mannara and build an alliance with Ankita and Vicky” – Arya Bansal, contestant Sonia Bhansal's sister )

Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/28/2023 - 12:53

