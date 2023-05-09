Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! YouTuber Mridul Madhok to participate in the show?

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the preparation for the new season has begun. As per sources, YouTuber Mridul Madhok has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 13:53
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen blockbuster seasons.

Bigg Boss 16 was a very successful season and it was among the top 10 shows. Till today, the contestants of the show are spoken about.

In the last season, MC Stan emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Shiv Thakare was the first runner-up.

Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta and Sajid Khan are a few names which stood out in the last season.

Within two months, the makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

(Also Read - Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! The concept of Bigg Boss Season 14 of Seniors to be seen in the upcoming season?

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 just got over and Elvish Yadav has emerged as the winner of the show.

As per sources, YouTuber Mridul Madhok has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, it will be interesting to see her on the show and she would be one of a kind contestant.

The show is all set to begin from 20th October 2023 and the new concept of the show is going to be couples vs singles.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Wow! Pratik Sehajpal talks about Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 says "The one who deserved won the show but Abhishek equally is the winner of the show")

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Abdu Rozik Shiv Thakare Sajid Khan Sumbul Nimrit Kaur Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Archana Gautam MC Stan Mandali Group Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Season 17 Alice Kaushik Kanwar Dhillon ! Mohit Hiranandani Steffi Kingham Prince - Yuvika Karan - Tejasswi Nischay Malhan Shilpa Sethi Mridul Madhok Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 09/05/2023 - 13:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! Manveer can never trust Inderpal again
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
What! From Shehnaaz Gill-Rashami Desai to Archana Gautam-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Bigg Boss friendships that went kaput in no time
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and watched reality shows on television. From Movie stars, Tv stars,...
Anupamaa: Big Twist! Adhik kidnaps Pakhi balmes Anupama for her disappearance
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wisdom! Bebe reveals what makes their relationship strong, Sahiba points out to Angad
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
EXCLUSIVE! Mukesh Chandel roped in for Netflix's upcoming OTT series Vakalatnama
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We all know that a...
Excluisve! Girish Thapar and Farooq Khan roped in for Netflix’s Vakalatnama!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.OTT movies and shows have taken...
Recent Stories
Bobby Deol
Breaking! Bobby Deol to be a part of Aryan Khan’s directorial debut Stardom produced by Red Chillies Entertainment?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shehnaaz
What! From Shehnaaz Gill-Rashami Desai to Archana Gautam-Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Bigg Boss friendships that went kaput in no time
Adil Khan
OH! Adil Khan Durrani breaks silence on Sherlyn Chopra joining hands with Rakhi Sawant says “This is my journey and I need to fight it alone thank you everyone for your support and love means a lot”
Astha Agarwal
EXCLUSIVE! Astha Agarwal aka Shikha of GHKKPM on working with Vaishali Thakker: “My mother-in-law might be troublesome for me in the show but in reality, she is cute and adorable, it was an unbelievable surprise for us as she is such a darling”
Yeh Unn Dino ki Baat Hai
OMG! Yeh Unn Dino ki Baat Hai completes 6 Years, Fans demand an #AshDeep reunion! Check out the reactions here!
Sanyogeeta Bhave
EXCLUSIVE! Sanyogeeta Bhave on Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: “This is the recent trend started where a lot of TV shows are witnessing Marathi backdrop stories and feels good that Marathi actors are getting good opportunities
Gokuldham
Gokuldham's Magical Matki: Dahi Handi