Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Exclusive! Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit recreate the magic of "Hum Aapke Hain Koun"

MUMBAI : Today the finale of the show is taking place and among Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Abhishek and Arun one would emerge as the finale of the show.

Currently, Abhishek, Bhartri, Sidesh and Orry enter the house and are entertaining the audience and the fans and the contestants.

This season has been very successful and it was among the top ten shows and it gained very good TRPs when it came to BARC ratings.

As we had reported earlier, Sunil Shetty and Madhuri Dixit will be gracing the show as they would be promoting their upcoming show Dance Deewane.

They would be talking about the show and how they would judge the show and what the audience can expect from it.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Karan Kundrra, Pooja Bhatt, Shalin Bhanot, Sandiip Sikcand and Amruta Khanvilkar to enter the show to support their favorite contestant

Now Madhuri and Salman Khan would be recreating the magic of Hum Aapke Hain Koun where they would be recreating a scene from the movie.

Their pair was loved in this movie and it’s considered as one of the iconic pairs of the movie industry.

Whenever Madhuri has come on the sets of Bigg Boss the fun banter between Salman and her is fun to watch and makes one nostalgic.

Well, the grand finale of the show is about 6hrs and it's going to be quite entertaining.

Anurag, Aoora and KhanZaadi aren't a part of the finale whereas the rest of the contestants have come for the finale of the show.

There is no doubt that the audience and fans would miss watching the show and we would be waiting for the next season to begin soon.

Who do you think would be the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Karan Kundrra, Pooja Bhatt, Shalin Bhanot, Sandiip Sikcand and Amruta Khanvilkar to enter the show to support their favorite contestant