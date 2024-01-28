Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Exclusive! Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit recreate the magic of "Hum Aapke Hain Koun"

Today the finale of the show is taking place, Sunil Shetty and Madhuri Dixit will be gracing the show and now once again Madhuri and Salman would be recreating the magic of "Hum Aapke Hain Koun"
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 01/28/2024 - 19:10
Salman Khan

MUMBAI : Today the finale of the show is taking place and among Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Abhishek and Arun one would emerge as the finale of the show.

Currently, Abhishek, Bhartri, Sidesh and Orry enter the house and are entertaining the audience and the fans and the contestants.

This season has been very successful and it was among the top ten shows and it gained very good TRPs when it came to BARC ratings. 

As we had reported earlier, Sunil Shetty and Madhuri Dixit will be gracing the show as they would be promoting their upcoming show Dance Deewane.

They would be talking about the show and how they would judge the show and what the audience can expect from it.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Karan Kundrra, Pooja Bhatt, Shalin Bhanot, Sandiip Sikcand and Amruta Khanvilkar to enter the show to support their favorite contestant

Now Madhuri and Salman Khan would be recreating the magic of Hum Aapke Hain Koun where they would be recreating a scene from the movie.

Their pair was loved in this movie and it’s considered as one of the iconic pairs of the movie industry.

Whenever Madhuri has come on the sets of Bigg Boss the fun banter between Salman and her is fun to watch and makes one nostalgic.

Well, the grand finale of the show is about 6hrs and it's going to be quite entertaining.

Anurag, Aoora and KhanZaadi aren't a part of the finale whereas the rest of the contestants have come for the finale of the show.

There is no doubt that the audience and fans would miss watching the show and we would be waiting for the next season to begin soon. 

Who do you think would be the winner of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Karan Kundrra, Pooja Bhatt, Shalin Bhanot, Sandiip Sikcand and Amruta Khanvilkar to enter the show to support their favorite contestant

Archana Gautam Archana Gautam Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary Colors Nimrit Kaur Ahluawalia Punit J Pathak Shiv Thakre Bigg Boss Abdu Gulshan Gautam MC Stan Salman Khan TellyChakkar Sajid Khan Farah Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sun, 01/28/2024 - 19:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Ankita
Bigg Boss 17: Blessings! Here’s what Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashetty, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra got from their family as lucky charm
Neil Bhatt
Bigg Boss 17: Woah! Neil Bhatt gives 3 reasons to SLAP Ankita Lokhande
Anupama
The audience's wish has been granted as Anupama and Anuj finally encounter each other in America in The Star Plus Show Anupama! Rupali Ganguly Aka Anupama Shares With Us Insights About The Same!
Khanzaadi
OMG! Bigg Boss 17’s former contestant Khanzaadi’s Instagram account suspended, she reveals why
Abdu Rozik
Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Exclusive! Abdu Rozik does a special dance with Madhuri Dixit and Sunil Shetty
Bigg Boss Season 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 Grand Finale : Exclusive! Live Voting to take place a few minutes before the winner would be announced