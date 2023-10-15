Bigg Boss Season 17 : "I am only doing the show because of my fans as I did see them disappointed when I was not part of the show last year; I’m entering the show with a clear mind to not impress Salman Khan" - Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui had become a household name after his stint in the show ‘Lock Upp’.

He emerged as the winner and was the favourite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he had played the game.

He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home with Rs. 20 lakhs cash prize and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

These days, he is grabbing the headlines for his participation in the reality show "Bigg Boss Season 17.

He has entered the show as a contestant of the show and the fans are excited to see him in the game as he would be an interesting contestant to watch for.

Before entering the house, TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor and asked him if he felt pressured to play the game as there are expectations from the audience and how he would control his anger in the house.

What made you say “YES” as it’s not an easy show to do where you are locked in for 4 months. Many seasons you were offered it, what made you say "Yes" to this season?

I saw my fans getting disappointed that they didn't see me last year and my fans are the biggest reason why I am doing this because they all thought I was doing it and then got disappointed and plus the platform is big and if an artist is getting a chance then why would I not.

In Bigg Boss we have often seen how contestants lose their cool in fights or in arguments which then become a huge issue and topic of discussion. How would you manage your anger?

If you have survived on planet earth, you can survive anywhere. Difficult situations will always be there but I don't see it as a difficult thing, as, if competition is there the things happen there and I have gone through that in real life so I feel things are easy for me and I will manage it somewhere. I am not stressed about it.

Because the fans want you so badly in the show do you feel the pressure to play the game?

I can totally get your point, the fact is when people really love you that pressure is already there and I love that pressure since then, I work harder and because of their love I want to work more and give my best. It gives me encouragement to perform well. I don't want to take them for granted and give them a good show.

How are you going to deal with the weekend episode and especially with Salman Khan who is so opinionated and sometimes grills a contestant but praises you when needed. So how will you tackle this situation of communicating with Salman Khan?

I am very concerned that I am not going on the show to impress Salman Khan and it's not in my mind and I want to do things to impress him. Salman Khan is like a society and he has seen so many things and he guides you the best. When you do good he praises you and when you don't he shouts and I feel if I have impressed the TV audience my half the work will be done. What the audience thinks is what Salman Khan gives as feedback about us, so if I win their heart then I will win his heart too.

Well, there is no doubt that Munawar is apt for the game and the fans are super excited to see him.

