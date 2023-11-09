Aww! Munawar Faruqui reveals the shocking reason why he cannot ever make fun of Shah Rukh Khan; read to know more

Munawar, post his stint in Lock Upp Season 1 had become a huge name in the entertainment business. Now, in a video, he has revealed why he wouldn’t make fun of Shah Rukh Khan.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 06:45
Munawar

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the audience's favourite. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show, considering the way he played the game.

He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

Today, he has a massive fan following. Fans love him and bestow a lot of love and support on him.

He hasn’t been done any show on television post Lock Upp Season 1 and fans miss watching him on screen.

ALSO READ :Munawar Faruqui speaks about his toughest days; says “When I was banned from work, that was my biggest struggle and it was very difficult for me to fight that phase”

Now, we came across a video where Munawar reveals how he cannot make fun of mega superstar Shah Rukh Khan, considering love and admiration he has for him.

The actor said “I respect him a lot and I do respect many people, but I also make fun of them. I don’t think anyone can be like him. Even though he has got so much fame and money, he has the desire to do more, and the way people look at him is commendable”. 

He further said “I don't desire to do more when I look at anyone, except for Shah Rukh Khan. I am not a fan of anyone, but the way I admire SRK, I cannot make fun of him or say anything negative about him”. 

Well, there is no doubt that Munawar is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and he had always been vocal about it.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!

MUNAWAR FARUQUI Lock Upp Seaosn 1 winner Anjali Arora Ekta Kapoor Kanagana Ranut social media Reality show Stand-up comedian Shah Rukh Khan King Khan Jaawan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 06:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
MUMBAI:  Veteran actor Saira Banu, who recently made her Instagram debut, often shares anecdotes and throwback pictures...
Exclusive! “Whenever I do all these kinds of scenes, I start crying” Amrapali Gupta talks about her character’s motives and doing death scenes on Meet- Badlegi Duniya ki Reet
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts, presenting...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Surekha makes a shocking comment, Manjiri feels ashamed
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Must-Read! Aamna Shariff to Yami Gautam; TV Actors who took the plunge and made a successful transition into the Movies! Read More!
MUMBAI: Numerous actors aspire to take center stage in Hindi Films, and with the rise of OTT platforms, the prospects...
Katha Ankahee: Oh no! Viaan and Katha get caught by the police
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Aww! Munawar Faruqui reveals the shocking reason why he cannot ever make fun of Shah Rukh Khan; read to know more
MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the...
Recent Stories
SAIRA BANU
Beautiful! Saira Banu proposed Dilip Kumar for marriage in this unique way, read more
Latest Video
Related Stories
Amrapali
Exclusive! “Whenever I do all these kinds of scenes, I start crying” Amrapali Gupta talks about her character’s motives and doing death scenes on Meet- Badlegi Duniya ki Reet
Aamna
Must-Read! Aamna Shariff to Yami Gautam; TV Actors who took the plunge and made a successful transition into the Movies! Read More!
Shiv
Wow! Take a look at the inspiring journey of Shiv Thakare
Anjali
Exclusive! "I may or may not do Bigg Boss, it depends when I get the offer; no one can handle Archana the way I did as that's the bond we share" - Anjali Anand
Abhishek Malhan
Must Read! “I wanted Abhishek Malhan to win, but I am happy that Elvish won the show” – Manisha Rani
Celesti Bairagey
Exclusive! “I might audition for the role of Trisha whenever they plan to introduce her character and will meet Rajveer Singh soon" - Celesti Bairagey