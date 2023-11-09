Aww! Munawar Faruqui reveals the shocking reason why he cannot ever make fun of Shah Rukh Khan; read to know more

MUMBAI: Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stunt in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the audience's favourite. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show, considering the way he played the game.

He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home with 20 lakhs of prize money and a car.

The audience loved his simplicity and honesty. Today, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level.

Today, he has a massive fan following. Fans love him and bestow a lot of love and support on him.

He hasn’t been done any show on television post Lock Upp Season 1 and fans miss watching him on screen.

Now, we came across a video where Munawar reveals how he cannot make fun of mega superstar Shah Rukh Khan, considering love and admiration he has for him.

The actor said “I respect him a lot and I do respect many people, but I also make fun of them. I don’t think anyone can be like him. Even though he has got so much fame and money, he has the desire to do more, and the way people look at him is commendable”.

He further said “I don't desire to do more when I look at anyone, except for Shah Rukh Khan. I am not a fan of anyone, but the way I admire SRK, I cannot make fun of him or say anything negative about him”.

Well, there is no doubt that Munawar is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and he had always been vocal about it.

