Bigg Boss Season 17: Kya Baat Hai! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain enter the house; takes a compatibility test and takes wedding wows

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and Salman Khan gave a smashing performance and began the new season.

Bigg Boss introduced the audience with three parts of the house Dil, Dimaag and Dum and also explained how in Dil the couples will stay, Dimaag will be contestants who Bigg Boss will be partial to and give special powers and Dum contestants will have to fight for the luxury and comfort life.

We did see Manara, Munawar, Naved, Neil, Ankita, Vicky, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vohra, Anurag Dobhal and Aishwarya enter the house.

They performed on stage and Vicky revealed that he wanted to do the show for some reconization as when they go for holidays everyone clicks photos with Ankita and he feels left out and hence he decided to do the show.

They also take their capability test where they reveal what they like and dislike about each other and also take marriage vows again.

The moment the couple entered the house Aishwarya was the happiest to see them and welcomed them and now they would choose which room they would go, they would live in the Dil room.

Well, the fans are excited to see them on the show and they could go a long way in the show as Ankita has a massive fan following.

Are you excited to see Ankita and Vicky in the show?

