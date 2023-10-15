Bigg Boss Season 17 : Kya Baat Hai! Munawar Faruqui enters the house Salman Khan wishes he wins the show chooses the Dum section to stay

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and Salman Khan gave a smashing performance and began the new season.

Bigg Boss introduced the audience with three parts of the house Dil, Dimaag and Dum and also explained how in Dil the couples will stay, Dimaag will be contestants who Bigg Boss will be partial to and give special powers and Dum contestants will have to fight for the luxury and comfort life.

We did see how Manara Chopra is the first contestant of the show and now Munawar Faruqui entered the show and is the second contestant of the show.

He came and did stand-up comedy act and roasted Salman Khan and also revealed that he was offered Khatron Ke Khiladi but it didn’t materialise as they didn’t take him so he was confused whether he was entertaining or not.

Salman also said that he wishes to see Munawar as the winner of the show and he chose to go in the Dum session to stay.

Well, there is no doubt that Munawar is one of the strongest contestants of the show and the fans are super excited to see him on the show.

