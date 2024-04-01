Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain get into a heated argument the actress tells her husband that he can only be jealous of her

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

Ankita and Vicky are coming out as very strong contestants of the show as since day one they have been playing the game and making their place strong in the audience's hearts.

We have often seen them fighting and having issues where they two keep blaming each other for some or the other reason. Netizens feel that they would have issues post the show as Vicky doesn’t talk properly to Ankita.

Ankita breaks down as she doesn’t know what is going wrong between Vicky and her.

We also saw the clip where Vicky was about to hit Ankita and we did see for a second how petrified she looked.

Now, once again, the two have had an argument in the house and this time once again, Ankita gave it back to Vicky.

Ankita is the new captain of the house and in the upcoming episode when she goes and tells Vicky that Abhishek and he have to clean the garden the latter would snap at her and tell him that he should respect the captain of the house.

Vicky will say that the captain should have the caliber to be respected and told Ankita that she doesn’t do anything and this is what she is and speaks to her in a rude manner.

Ankita will give it back to Vicky and would tell him that he is crack and that he wouldn’t understand the smallest thing and the only thing he can do is be jealous of her.

Well, it seems like things between Ankita and Vicky are getting worse and it seems like things aren’t settling down with them.

What do you think is the reason for the two to keep fighting?

Let us know in the comments below.

