Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight again the actress says “I don’t want to be part of your life and I will stay away”

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain seem to be having a lot of issues in the Bigg Boss house and they keep having fights. Now once again they would have an argument and Ankita would say that she wouldn’t want to be part of his life.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 21:10
Vicky

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

Ankita and Vicky are coming out as very strong contestants of the show as since day one they have been playing the game and making their place strong in the audience's hearts.

We have often seen them fighting and having issues where they two keep blaming each other for some or the other reason, and the netizens feel that they would have issues post the show as Vicky doesn’t talk properly to Ankita.

Ankita has broken down in the show and has revealed that she doesn’t know what is going wrong between Vicky and her.

We also saw the clip where Vicky was about to hit Ankita and we did see for a second how petrified she looked.

Now once again the two have had an argument in the house and this time once again Ankita gave it back to Vicky.

ALSO READ -  Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in Bigg Boss Season 17; read to know more

In the upcoming episode, Vicky will tease Ankita in front of everyone that she doesn’t help during the cooking time and that’s when the actress will tell him not to test her anger but then Vicky as usual doesn’t listen.

After a while Vicky will ask Ankita if she would speak to him or not, to which the actress would say that she doesn’t want to be a part of his life and that she will stay  away from him from now on.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Ankita and Vicky sort out their differences in the house.

What do you think would be the fate of Ankita and Vicky’s marriage?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read :Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Check out the three contestants from Bigg Boss OTT who will again participate in Bigg Boss Season 17; read to know more

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Khichdi 2 navid sole Nidhi Shah TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 12/28/2023 - 21:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Child actor Divyam roped in for Sony TV's Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi
MUMBAI: There are a lot of new shows and concepts in the making. Production houses are churning out interesting...
Omkar Kapoor enters Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ as a prospective suitor for Pallavi
MUMBAI: Mumbai, 28th December 2023: Sony SAB’s latest family drama ‘Aangan - Aapno Kaa’ narrates the heartwarming tale...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight again the actress says “I don’t want to be part of your life and I will stay away”
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes...
Exclusive! Ayushi Gupta on what can the audience expect from Cubicles Season 3, “I think that the audience can expect more drama, more fun, and a little more intensity”
MUMBAI: Upcoming Sony LIV web series titled Cubicles season 3 has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was...
What! Ankita Lokande’s closest friend Sandeep Singh reveals if the actress has forgotten her ex – lover late actor Sushant Singh Rajput; read to know more
MUMBAI: Sandeep Singh is an Indian film producer, he began his career as a journalist and then joined Sanjay Leela...
Exclusive! Rasika Duggal on how important is a show like Humorously Yours in today’s time, “it is very important for all of us to have a fair share of humor in our life.”
MUMBAI: Humorously Yours Season 3, a slice-of-life comedy-drama, draws inspiration from the real-life experiences of...
Recent Stories
rasha thadani
Hotness Alert! Rasha Thadani’s new beach is refreshingly hot, check out the pics
Latest Video
Related Stories
Divyam
Exclusive! Child actor Divyam roped in for Sony TV's Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi
Omkar
Omkar Kapoor enters Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ as a prospective suitor for Pallavi
Ankita
What! Ankita Lokande’s closest friend Sandeep Singh reveals if the actress has forgotten her ex – lover late actor Sushant Singh Rajput; read to know more
Divyanka
Must Read! Divyanka Tripathi Responds to Vivek Dahiya's Elimination on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: "Heartbreaking Moment"
Kushal Tandon
Stunning! Kushal Tandon shares a glimpse of his Kashmir trip which is all about enjoying noodles, adventure, and snow; Check out PICs here!
PYAAR KA PEHLA ADHYAYA SHIV SHAKTI
Wow! Take a peek into the most grand wedding taking place between Shiv and Shakti of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti