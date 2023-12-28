Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight again the actress says “I don’t want to be part of your life and I will stay away”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

Ankita and Vicky are coming out as very strong contestants of the show as since day one they have been playing the game and making their place strong in the audience's hearts.

We have often seen them fighting and having issues where they two keep blaming each other for some or the other reason, and the netizens feel that they would have issues post the show as Vicky doesn’t talk properly to Ankita.

Ankita has broken down in the show and has revealed that she doesn’t know what is going wrong between Vicky and her.

We also saw the clip where Vicky was about to hit Ankita and we did see for a second how petrified she looked.

Now once again the two have had an argument in the house and this time once again Ankita gave it back to Vicky.

In the upcoming episode, Vicky will tease Ankita in front of everyone that she doesn’t help during the cooking time and that’s when the actress will tell him not to test her anger but then Vicky as usual doesn’t listen.

After a while Vicky will ask Ankita if she would speak to him or not, to which the actress would say that she doesn’t want to be a part of his life and that she will stay away from him from now on.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Ankita and Vicky sort out their differences in the house.

