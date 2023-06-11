Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Aishwarya Sharma loses her cool at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande as the “Pavitra Rishta” actress calls her “Chudail”

MUMBAI : In this season of Bigg Boss there are two television couples who are trying their best to be seen on the show.

Ankita Lokhande – Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are the couples in the show who are slowly trying to play the game.

Ankita and Vicky since day one have been playing the game and have marked their presence in the game especially Vicky who has been seen planning and plotting everywhere.

On the other hand, Neil and Aishwarya are still trying to understand the game and are figuring out how to play it. They are also entering the game now.

In the last few weeks, we have seen how both these couples have been at loggerheads, where they keep fighting and having arguments.

We did see how Neil openly said that he hates Vicky and doesn’t get along with him, for which Ankita called him fake. Aishwarya then came in between and told them that this is their true feelings.

In the upcoming episode, Vicky will ask Aishwarya why she nominated him when things were solved to which the actress tells him that the nomination is over and she doesn’t want to speak about it.

Ankita comes in and says that first they act sweet with me and tell me things are fine and then nominate me and she tells Neil to understand what is happening.

That’s when Neil will get angry and will pounce on Ankita and will say that he understands everything and he knows what is happening and that’s when Vicky and Ankita will call Aishwarya a “Chudail”

That’s when Aishwarya will come in between and will scream at Vicky and Ankita and will tell them that they are “Chudail” and Aishwarya loses her senses and Neil is seen controlling her and telling her to calm down.

Well, it seems like this fight is going to go a long way and these two couples won’t be getting along in the game.

