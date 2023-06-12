Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are given a choice of choosing comfort or game over their partners; Vicky backstabs Ankita

Ankita and Vicky are very strong contestants in the Bigg Boss house and the audience really like to see their game. Now Bigg Boss will bring a twist for both of them.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 16:56
Ankita Lokhande

MUMBAI: Ankita and Vicky are two couples who have been locked in the house and who are playing the game well. Both have been seen in the game and are making headlines.

Since the game has begun we have seen how the two couples have been fighting  and having problems with each other especially with the way Vicky has been behaving with  Ankita which has also been addressed during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

But in spite of that Vicky’s attitude towards his wife hasn’t yet changed and he keeps doing the same thing and they keep fighting.

( ALSO READ :Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Sunny Arya aka Tehelka gets physical on Abhishek Kumar, might get eliminated this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

We also saw how their respective mothers came on the show and also tried to make them understand but everything was in vain as they still continue to have disagreements and are not on the same page.

Now Bigg Boss plays a game with them where he will call Ankita and Vicky in the therapy room where he will give an option to Ankita where she has to choose whether she needs to stay in the “Dil” room and if she chooses that then Vicky will be nominated for the entire season.

On the other hand, Vicky will be given to choose his game over his wife Ankita and within no seconds he would say that the game is above everything and he has worked hard to play the game and hence didn’t choose his wife and kept the game above everything.

Well, Vicky has always been clear that the game is above everything and that was one of the reasons why the two used to have fights in the house.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Sunny Arya aka Tehelka gets physical on Abhishek Kumar, might get eliminated this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

 

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors Khichdi 2 navid sole
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 12/06/2023 - 16:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! I like how straightforward and blunt my character is in Mann Ati Sundar: Mannan Joshi
MUMBAI: Dangal TV has been creating and curating some amazing shows, also giving a platform to new production houses...
Abhishek Malhan to host the upcoming episode of Temptation Island India
MUMBAI: Fans of 'Temptation Island India' have been showering love on Karan Kundrra, often dubbing him as 'The Hottest...
Munawar Faruqui becomes the first Bigg Boss 17 contestant to be featured at New York Times Square!
MUMBAI: When fans discovered that Munawar Faruqui is making his entry into Bigg Boss 17, the fanfare and love began...
Wow! Karan Johar to make a friction ott series based on Nepotism
MUMBAI : Film maker Karan Johar is indeed one of the popular names coming from the acting industry, the film maker over...
Dabangii: Shocking! Satya bewildered by Arya’s thinking and agility
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
What! The Ott release of the movie Animal to have duration with nearly 4 hours?
MUMBAI : Movie Animal is getting some blockbuster response from the fans and audience the movie which has Ranbir Kapoor...
Recent Stories
Ranbir Kapoor
What! When Ranbir Kapoor spoke about avoiding misogynistic films due to his ‘value system’, Netizens react on viral video
Latest Video
Related Stories
1
Exclusive! I like how straightforward and blunt my character is in Mann Ati Sundar: Mannan Joshi
Munawar
Munawar Faruqui becomes the first Bigg Boss 17 contestant to be featured at New York Times Square!
Imlie
Exclusive! Adrija and I met during the promo shoot of Imlie and we bonded effortlessly: Sai Ketan Rao
BIGG BOSS
Exclusive! Jigna Vora reveals the reason why Neil and Ankita don’t get along and speaks about Aishwarya’s ex coming out and speaking
MasterChef Season 8
MasterChef Season 8: Shocking! Nidhi gets eliminated meet the top four finalist of the show
Krishna Gokani
Exclusive: Ivanka Das and Krishna Gokani roped in for Colors’ Chand Jalne Laga!