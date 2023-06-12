Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are given a choice of choosing comfort or game over their partners; Vicky backstabs Ankita

MUMBAI: Ankita and Vicky are two couples who have been locked in the house and who are playing the game well. Both have been seen in the game and are making headlines.

Since the game has begun we have seen how the two couples have been fighting and having problems with each other especially with the way Vicky has been behaving with Ankita which has also been addressed during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode.

But in spite of that Vicky’s attitude towards his wife hasn’t yet changed and he keeps doing the same thing and they keep fighting.

( ALSO READ :Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Sunny Arya aka Tehelka gets physical on Abhishek Kumar, might get eliminated this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode

We also saw how their respective mothers came on the show and also tried to make them understand but everything was in vain as they still continue to have disagreements and are not on the same page.

Now Bigg Boss plays a game with them where he will call Ankita and Vicky in the therapy room where he will give an option to Ankita where she has to choose whether she needs to stay in the “Dil” room and if she chooses that then Vicky will be nominated for the entire season.

On the other hand, Vicky will be given to choose his game over his wife Ankita and within no seconds he would say that the game is above everything and he has worked hard to play the game and hence didn’t choose his wife and kept the game above everything.

Well, Vicky has always been clear that the game is above everything and that was one of the reasons why the two used to have fights in the house.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Sunny Arya aka Tehelka gets physical on Abhishek Kumar, might get eliminated this “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode