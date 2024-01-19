Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Pooja Bhatt slams Vicky Jain for judging Mannara as she sits on Munawar’s lap in order to protect him says “Shame the women and then call yourself a gentlemen”

MUMBAI: Vicky Jain since day one has been playing the game exceptionally well and has made a place in the audience’s heart.

He made headlines for his fights with Neil Bhatt – Aishwarya Sharma in the initial days and the fights weren’t good ones.

But the one thing that is grabbing the larger headlines is the fights with his wife Ankita. The fight is so bad that the discussions are high inside and outside of the house.

In the past few days he has not only had fights with his wife but also Munawar and the fights are really bad.

The fight had happened because Vicky had hid all the massalas and things in the kitchen as he didn’t want his team to do the task and get tortured and Munawar had seen him doing it.

When Munawar will try to get the thing back Vicky pulls him down and he falls down to the ground and this angers him and he catches Abhishek through the neck and thus resulted into a massive fight.

Post that Ankita and everyone pounced on Munawar and that’s when Mannara came for his rescue and was seen standing with him and she sat on his lap and that’s when Vicky passed a wrong comment on her and told what a shameless girl she is and too look how she is sitting on Munawar’s lap.

This statement not many have liked and especially Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 contestant Pooja Bhatt who has taken to social media and had expressed her disappointment for the same.

The actress said “Very,very Improper,the way you are sitting.” Says a male contestant attempting to shame Mannara Chopra who is merely attempting to protect a friend.When all else fails, shame the woman and then go on to self righteously call yourself a ‘Gentleman’. Not cool”

Well, there is no doubt that there are many ex – contestants and fans who are judging Vicky for his statements on the show.

It will be interesting to see how Salman Khan would react to all this.

