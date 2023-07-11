Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! The ration task to take place as TV actors Vs YouTubers and whoever wins would get the ration for this week

In the upcoming episode Bigg Boss will introduce the ration task where it will be YouTubers VS TV actors where each of them would have to prove why they deserve to be in the game.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 20:05
Bigg Boss Season 17

MUMBAI: In this season of Bigg Boss Season 17 the one thing that hasn’t happened is tasks that usually used to happen very frequently where the contestants used to fight it out to win the tasks.

But now every week for the ration Bigg Boss keeps a particular task where the contestants have to fight it out for the ration and whoever wins Bigg Boss would send them some special ration.

Now in the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce the ration task where the contestants will be divided into TV Stars and YouTubers where a podium is made and each actor and YouTuber has to say why they deserve to be in the house and in the game.

One would get to see how YouTubers would be telling how Tv actors are not doing anything and how they deserve to be in the show and vice versa.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma and Vicky Jain get into a heated argument actress says "Every man is not a husband like you"

In the past episode we have seen Anurag and told that Bigg Boss has been partial to TV actors and how they are not seen on the show and now the audience would get to know who would be strong.

Well, between the TV actors Ankita doesn’t get along with Aishwarya, Neil and Isha now and somewhere she is left alone and is trying to build an alliance elsewhere.

Rinku, Mannara, Isha, Samarth and Abhishek are everywhere and these two will be participating.

As usual during the task Aiswharya and Arun would get into a heated argument and it seems like the actress is not getting along with anyone.

It will be interesting to see who would win the task OTT players or YouTubers.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt lash out at Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande, the Pavitra Rishta actress calls them fake

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 11/07/2023 - 20:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OTT Updates! Release updates of Adi, What If…?, Crushed season 3 and more, check it out
MUMBAI: With a lot going on in the world of entertainment, here’s a space to keep up all you need to know about what’s...
What! Sridevi's mother wanted her daughter to marry Kamal Haasan, here's why the Chandni actress rejected the proposal
MUMBAI: The actor and the late actress Sridevi starred together in many films, including hit and fan favourites '16...
Trailer Out! Vicky Kaushal is sure to leave you awestruck with his performance in Sam Bahadur, check out the trailer review inside
MUMBAI: One of the most eagerly awaited biopics of the year is Sam Bahadur, which is helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars...
Woah! Shanaya Kapoor is the perfect beach baby and these pictures from her Maldives vacation are the proof
MUMBAI: Daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is soon to make her acting debut but much before stepping into the...
OMG! Faizan Ansari files an FIR against Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani regarding Elvish Yadav's snake venom case
MUMBAI: Elvish Yadav is in the news since a few days. He was accused of using snake venom for illegal rave parties. BJP...
SA RE GA MA PA Season 31! Exclusive! Veteran music director Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma and his wife Sunila Sharma to grace the show
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of television....
Recent Stories
Sridevi
What! Sridevi's mother wanted her daughter to marry Kamal Haasan, here's why the Chandni actress rejected the proposal
Latest Video
Related Stories
Manisha
OMG! Faizan Ansari files an FIR against Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Manisha Rani regarding Elvish Yadav's snake venom case
Pyarelal
SA RE GA MA PA Season 31! Exclusive! Veteran music director Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma and his wife Sunila Sharma to grace the show
Shoaib
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11 : Kya Baat Hai! Shoaib Ibrahim reveals he wants to win the trophy for wife Dipika Kakkar says “She has participated in the show and now I want to win it for her”
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Bigg Boss OTT winner Elvish Yadav’s best friend Lovekesh Kataria to enter as a wild card contestant?
Zee Kutumb
Get ready for an unforgettable celebration as your favourite stars bring a heartwarming romance to the stage at Zee TV’s ‘Rishton Ki Deepavali’
Aishwarya Sharma
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma once again loses her cool on Abishek Kumar says “You’re the person who used to sleep on the cot”