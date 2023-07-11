Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! The ration task to take place as TV actors Vs YouTubers and whoever wins would get the ration for this week

MUMBAI: In this season of Bigg Boss Season 17 the one thing that hasn’t happened is tasks that usually used to happen very frequently where the contestants used to fight it out to win the tasks.

But now every week for the ration Bigg Boss keeps a particular task where the contestants have to fight it out for the ration and whoever wins Bigg Boss would send them some special ration.

Now in the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce the ration task where the contestants will be divided into TV Stars and YouTubers where a podium is made and each actor and YouTuber has to say why they deserve to be in the house and in the game.

One would get to see how YouTubers would be telling how Tv actors are not doing anything and how they deserve to be in the show and vice versa.

In the past episode we have seen Anurag and told that Bigg Boss has been partial to TV actors and how they are not seen on the show and now the audience would get to know who would be strong.

Well, between the TV actors Ankita doesn’t get along with Aishwarya, Neil and Isha now and somewhere she is left alone and is trying to build an alliance elsewhere.

Rinku, Mannara, Isha, Samarth and Abhishek are everywhere and these two will be participating.

As usual during the task Aiswharya and Arun would get into a heated argument and it seems like the actress is not getting along with anyone.

It will be interesting to see who would win the task OTT players or YouTubers.

