Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMGi! Ace producer Sandiip Sikcand takes a dig at contestant Ankita Lokhande, says “I request all the TV actors who are talking about their undying love for TV to "Shut Upp"", read more

Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and the contestants are going all out to prove themselves so that they can be seen in the show.

The first week has been full of drama and fights and for the first time in history there wasn’t any task given by Bigg Boss.

One of the big fights that took place was of Ankita and KhanZaadi where the singer told the actress that she can’t act in a serial as she can’t do drama and that hit Ankita as she thought that she was taking a dig at her profession.

That’s when the Pavitra Rishta actress was telling how many hours they work and shoot and even told that they are seen because of TV actors otherwise the rest of the contestants wouldn’t be seen.

Owing to this statement of Ankita, it seems like ace producer Sandiip Sikcand has taken a dig on the actress where he has said that the TV actors who are talking about their love for their profession and TV should know where they stand as they need a lot of changes whenever they shoot.

He took on to social media and said “All these TV actors who are suddenly talking about their love for TV and their profession, I wonder where does the love and professionalism go when the dole out 3 & 4 hrs ( of the agreed 12 hrs) for a shoot, when they demand script changes, when they have ridiculous demands on dialogues”.

He further said “At the end of it if they sign a film or even an ad, the TV commitment goes straight out of the window. So my request is to kindly “Shut Upp” They are just very few actors who genuinely respect and acknowledge TV and they never have to shout and make a scene about it #Theloudestvoiceisnttrue”

Well, clearly Sandiip indirectly has taunted Ankita for the things she has said and has indirectly exposed her double standards.

