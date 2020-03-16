EXCLUSIVE! 'For me it has to be a good actor' says Sandiip Sikcand as he gets CANDID about choosing Karan V Grover and Sayli Salunkhe, his vision and more

MUMBAI : Sandiip Sikcand brings a new show for Star Bharat titled Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. The concept and storyline are extremely intriguing to see a single mother and a little one's story that crosses paths with a movie star.

Well, the show stars Sayli Salunkhe and Karan V Grover as leads, as we know Karan is a superstar in the show and Sayli has adopted Zoon, while Zoon wants to have Ritesh as her father and she shall become the thread between the two and turn cupid for their relationship.

In an exclusive conversation with Sandiip Sikcand, we asked him about this:

What has your vision been from Creative end to being Producer?

My vision so far has always been to try and make differentiated content, make content that resonates with the current time. The content caters with the audience which now watches a lot of OTT, who reject bad cinema and content. Who understand what is good and bad. My sincere effort is that I make content with at least my shows should have a certain amount of sensibility that people should like and enjoy and not wonder if it is reality.

What were your thoughts on working again with Karan V Grover?

Karan has the first right of refusal for my shows, I think he is one of the finest actors. When it comes to Karan and Divyanka, I think they are actors who I would give my left arm to work with. It would be my dream team if I get to work with Karan and Divyanka together. For me, Karan is an exceptionally good actor, he moulds into any character he gets. He did exceptionally well with Udaariyaan, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and now Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai. He is one very intelligent and sensible actor. He is an actor who acts, it is important in this medium, an actor who doesn't have any preset notions, or unwanted air, instead is dedicated to work.

What made you choose Sayli again?

Well, there is no camp, when I saw her in Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali, and the first scene, I told my editor that she is made for Main Lead and my editor agreed, she has got a striking screen presence. She is very beautiful and attractive. Having seen her, she is a very good actor, also she comes from the Marathi lineage, I believe the regional actors and work is far more superior. Her training under Marathi theatre was win-win. For me it has to be a good actor.

