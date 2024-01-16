Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt take a dig at Vicky Jain’s game says “You were obsessed with our marriage but the whole world can see how you are managing yours”

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma were very strong contestants on the show.

Yes, at the beginning they were a bit lost but then they caught up to the game and have made place in the audience's heart.

Their eviction came as a shock to many as they have a massive fan following and the fans accepted them to reach the finale of the show.

Aishwarya’s journey came to an end as she wasn’t voted out by the audience but a contestant Isha Malviya had voted her out as she was the captain of the house and had got the power, which clearly was a wrong decision.

On the other hand, Neil was voted out by the audience which is a little tough to be evil but nevertheless he won the hearts of the audience.

In the entire show the two people they never got along with were Ankita Lokhande and Vikcy Jain as they kept having fights with each other and at times got personal also.

Currently, in the show one can see how Vicky and Ankita are having serious arguments and the fights aren’t pleasant to watch.

Both Neil and Aishwarya have taken a dig at Vicky Jain who had commented a lot on their marriage when they were in the Bigg Boss house.

Neil took to social media and said finally people can see how obsessed Vicky was with my marriage and wondered what he meant when he asked me if he wanted to be like me so that he could work on his marriage.

He further said “Who is he to tell anyone when to get married but he could be the right one as everyone can see the decision he has take in his life. But I wish him the best and I hope things mend in their marriage as I wouldn’t want it to end for anyone with whom I am not in good terms with”

Neil said that he is very proud of his marriage with Aishwarya and that he is proud of his journey inside and outside of the house.

He also said that they strongly stand by each other in thick and thin which they learnt from their upbringing and especially it was built in them from the best of their parents.

On the other hand, Aishwarya said “ Sadly he wanted to play the game but his marriage has become a game. Move on Vicky from being obsessed with my marriage. The world is watching, first bring clarity in your relationship. We have our clarity and even if we married so soon what are you bothered”

Well, it seems like the fight between the couple isn't going to die that soon and it still exists inside and outside of the house.

