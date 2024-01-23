Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Amongst Vicky, Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Abhihsek and Arun, THIS is how one of the contestants would get eliminated just few days before finale

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is just a few days away from the finale of the show and soon the winner of the season will be announced.

Vicky, Ankita, Abhishek, Munawar, Mannara and Arun are the top six contestants who have entered the finale week.

As we had reported that a mid – eviction would take place and one of them would be evicted from the show and we would get top five finalists of the show.

Now Bigg Boss will announce that this would be the last eviction of the show and whoever would get saved would be the finalist of the show.

Bigg Boss will announce a forest task, contestants will read a name written near the tree and through this process one contestant will be eliminated.

All the top six contestants of the show are very strong and they have played the game since the beginning of the show and now it would be tough for the audience to choose.

Vicky – Ankita has been playing the game since day in fact Vicky is called the mastermind of the game and even the actress has played the game well.

What can we say about Munawar and Abhishek both are very strong contestants of the show and they have been given a lot of content and have been playing the game well and are seen in the top three finalists of the show.

Mannara has also been given a lot of content and drama to the show with her constant fights with Munawar and Ankita had made headlines and Arun has also been giving his inputs here and there.

Well, today one of them will say goodbye to the show and finally the top five finalists of the show will be revealed.

