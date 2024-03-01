Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel mocks Abhihsek Kumar on his mental health; the actor slaps Samarth in return

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is gearing up for more fights and drama in the house.

We have seen that since day one Abhishek and Isha didn’t get along with each other as two were in a relationship and then broke up and hence they have a past.

Since then the two have been at loggerheads and we have seen how Abhishek hasn’t got over Isha and how he had many break down in the house regarding her.

We also saw how with the entry of Samarth Jurel how Abhishek broke down and he couldn’t bear to see Isha with anyone else but then somehow he gathered himself and is playing the game.

But Samarth and Isha keep provoking Abhishek and they bring out all personal details out and try to get the worst out of him.

This provoking is happening since two – three days and Abhishek is keeping his calm and hasn’t lost control on himself and gives them back when they talk too much.

Now in the upcoming episode, Samarth and Isha once again will be seen provoking Abhishek and mocking him about his mental health and how Abhishek is seen controlling himself.

Isha will take out all his negative points and will reveal how he was claustrophobic and how in anger he can break things on the other hand; Samarth will be seen acting like him and showing how he is during his break down.

During the fight Samarth will be seen touching Abhishek and that’s when the latter will turn back and will slap Samarth that will shock the housemates.

Well, now it will be interesting to see how would Bigg Boss react to this as Abhishek was provoked to such an extent that he took that step as speaking about mental health is not a joke.

What do you think will happen during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode?

Let us know in the comments below.

