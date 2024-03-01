Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel mocks Abhihsek Kumar on his mental health; the actor slaps Samarth in return

Abhishek – Isha and Samarth are currently running the show as they are giving a lot of content and drama to the show and are driving the show. Now in the upcoming episode, Abhishek Kumar will slap Samarth.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 13:13
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is gearing up for more fights and drama in the house.

We have seen that since day one Abhishek and Isha didn’t get along with each other as two were in a relationship and then broke up and hence they have a past.

Since then the two have been at loggerheads and we have seen how Abhishek hasn’t got over Isha and how he had many break down in the house regarding her.

We also saw how with the entry of Samarth Jurel how Abhishek broke down and he couldn’t bear to see Isha with anyone else but then somehow he gathered himself and is playing the game.

But Samarth and Isha keep provoking Abhishek and they bring out all personal details out and try to get the worst out of him.

This provoking is happening since two – three days and Abhishek is keeping his calm and hasn’t lost control on himself and gives them back when they talk too much.

Now in the upcoming episode, Samarth and Isha once again will be seen provoking Abhishek and mocking him about his mental health and how Abhishek is seen controlling himself.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17: Sad! Abhishek Kumar breaks down as Isha Malviya mocks his rehab stay years ago)

Isha will take out all his negative points and will reveal how he was claustrophobic and how in anger he can break things on the other hand; Samarth will be seen acting like him and showing how he is during his break down.

During the fight Samarth will be seen touching Abhishek and that’s when the latter will turn back and will slap Samarth that will shock the housemates.

Well, now it will be interesting to see how would Bigg Boss react to this as Abhishek was provoked to such an extent that he took that step as speaking about mental health is not a joke.

What do you think will happen during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Ankita Lokhande becomes the new captain of the house

Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Ott Season 2 Karan Johar Colors Voot TellyChakkar Reality show Salman Khan Endemol Ankita Lokhande Vicky Jain Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Arun Srikanth Mashettey Aurag Dobale MUNAWAR FARUQUI Manaara Chopra Isha Malvia Abhishek Kumar Sonali Bansal Jigna Vohra Sana Raees Khan Riku Dhawan Naved Sunny Arya Colors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/03/2024 - 13:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Big Twist! Paras extends another proposal to Pashminna
MUMBAI : A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Aangan – Apno Ka: Oh No! Pallavi misunderstands Jaidev and Akash’s meeting
MUMBAI : Aangan – Apno Ka on Sony SAB launched on December 11 and stars Mahesh Thakur and Ayushi Khurana in lead roles...
Amazing! This is how Bhumi Pednekar celebrated the new year along with Rakul Preet Singh, check it out
MUMBAI: Bhumi Pednekar is an actress that has won many hearts with her performances in movies like Dum Laga Ke Haisha,...
Vanshaj: Oh No! Kabeer proposes DJ as the new chairperson
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Hurdles! Ashwin seeks legal help from Devi Singh
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Dhruv Tara: Secret! Dhruv gets closer to the truth
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Bhumi Pednekar
Amazing! This is how Bhumi Pednekar celebrated the new year along with Rakul Preet Singh, check it out
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shraddha Arya
Lol! Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya's reply when asked if she likes the beaches or mountains, will leave you in splits
Anuj and Anupamaa
Audience Verdict: Shruti is the new Maya in Anuj and Anupamaa’s life, netizens say ‘No logic behind leap’
BIGG BOSS
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Salman Khan to take a decision on Abhishek Kumar getting physical with Samarth Jurel during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
Rupali Ganguly
What! Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly shares a cryptic post about being REPLACED, check it out
Twinkle Vasisht
LOL! Kundali Bhagya’s Twinkle Vasisht gives a hilarious reaction to Bigg Boss 17's Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel mocking Abhishek Kumar
Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma
Must Read: The audience is head over heels in love with Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma’s sizzling hot chemistry; netizens call them ‘Skilled Performers’!