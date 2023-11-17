Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Salman Khan lashes out Anurag Dobhal says “He is not even going to talk about this topic and if people think he is wrong he doesn’t even care”

MUMBAI: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is one of the most awaited episodes of the show as Salman Khan would come and give an insight about how the week has gone and who has performed well and who would get praises and who wouldn’t.

This week a lot has happened in the show where Ankita and Vicky had differences where even their rooms were changed. Abhishek as usual was having his tiff with everyone.

We also saw how KhanZaadi and Abhishek were getting close to each other but that also faded away and Munawar also had a fight with her.

ALSO READ: Exciting! Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav gives a glimpse of his new project, says “Surprise Soon”)

Anurag and Arun also had a physical fight with each other where then Anurag was called in the confession room where he did tell that how he does not like the things that are happening and that he doesn’t like the face that Salman Khan is calling out to his fans and this is something he doesn’t want to continue in the show and he would want to quit.

But when Bigg Boss told him the money that he had to pay back if he voluntarily exits the show then Anurag changed his decision and decided to live in the house.

In the upcoming episode, Salman Khan would lash out at Anurag indirectly and would tell that some people are there in the house who have problem with him and to be honest he doesn’t even care about it and he won’t waste time on speaking to it and would ignore it as that's what they deserve.

He will tell them that they are free to do what they want to do and even if they look wrong or right I wouldn’t get into this.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Anurag reacts to this as at times he does react to all things that are unnecessary.

What do you think of Anurag’s allegations and the way Salman Khan reacted?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read- Oh No! Check out Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Winner Elvish Yadav's befeting reply to Arjun Bijlani who indirectly took a dig at him)