Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Salman Khan taunts Bigg Boss says “ He is against the concept of favoritism calls Bigg Boss Unfair”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and Salman Khan gave a smashing performance and began the new season.

Bigg Boss introduced the audience with three parts of the house Dil, Dimaag and Dum and also explained how in Dil the couples will stay, Dimaag will be contestants who Bigg Boss will be partial to and give special powers and Dum contestants will have to fight for the luxury and comfort life.

We did see how Manara Chopra is the first contestant of the show and how she got special powers to choose which house she would go to and she entered the Dil room and Bigg Boss gave her a task also.

Salman Khan taunts Bigg Boss and says that he doesn’t support this favoritism and this not fair he completely disagrees with this rule and calls it “Unfair’

He felt helpless and sent Manara inside and she loved the house.

Well, the show has begun and it's going to be interesting.

