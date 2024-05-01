Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a huge fight as the actress gets insecure of her husband talking to Mannara Chopra

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to TRP ratings and is among the top twenty shows when it comes to TRP ratings.

Ankita and Vicky are coming out as very strong contestants of the show as since day one they have been playing the game and making their place strong in the audience's hearts.

We have often seen them fighting and having issues where they two keep blaming each other for some or the other reason. Netizens feel that they would have issues post the show as Vicky doesn’t talk properly to Ankita.

Ankita breaks down as she doesn’t know what is going wrong between Vicky and her.

We also saw the clip where Vicky was about to hit Ankita and we did see for a second how petrified she looked.

The couple has been having a lot of arguments in the house to a point where Ankita has told Vicky that when they go outside she would take the decision of their relationship and they should just take a divorce.

Now in the upcoming episode once again Vicky and Ankita will have a massive fight.

Vicky will be sitting in Mannara’s room and casually talking and asking her general questions like if she has a food and how she is feeling as she is having a headache.

Ankita will tell Vicky that she doesn’t have a problem if he is sitting and talking with Mannara but Vicky tells her that she does have a problem and she has lost her mind.

He also tells her that he was just talking to her and eating his food since he cannot eat another room since six people out there don’t have much of a ration and hence are hungry hence he was sitting in Mannara’s room.

He also tells her that when Munawar is down she catches his hand and hugs him a lot and he has given her that much freedom then why is she behaving like this and gives her an ultimatitum that if she stops talking to Munawar they he wouldn’t speak to Mannara.

Well, it will be interesting to see how would Ankita and Vicky solve things between them because it seems like things aren’t getting solved.

