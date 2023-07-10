Bigg Boss Season 17: Shocking! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a tiff with each other; the businessman questions Ankita on their purpose of being on the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has finally begun and the contestants have entered the house and begun the game.

Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Aurag Dobale, Munawar Faruqui, Manaara Chopra, Isha Malvia, Abhishek Kumar, Sonali Bansal, Jigna Vohra, Sana Raees Khan, Riku Dhawan, Naved, Sunny Arya are the confirmed contestants of the show.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are seen as one of the strong contestants of the show and the fans are excited to see their journey in the show.

Earlier we had seen how Vicky and Ankita had a fight where the actress questioned her husband on why he has been ignoring her and she feels left out as he doesn’t give time to her or doesn’t even talk to her.

In the upcoming episode, once again Ankita and Vicky will have a fight with each other where again Ankita would taunt Vicky that he is not spending time with her which will irritate and hurt her and she would tell him that she doesn’t mind spending time with others, but she is unable to understand why he doesn’t talk to her.

Vicky in return tells her that they have come to play the show and if they have to be together then they should have been at home why did they take up this show.

He also tells her that she is happy as per her convenience and that she should know what she is talking about as she is not ignoring her and she is just over thinking.

Well, it seems like Ankita and Vicky are not on the same page when it comes to the game and hence they are having so many differences.

What do you think is the reason for Ankita and Vicky’s constant tiff in the house and who do you support, Ankita or Vicky?

