Bigg Boss Season 17: What! Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Archana Gautam exposes the true face of Bigg Boss Season 14 first runner up Rahul Vaidya

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talented 2018.

But, she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she was seen as one of the show's strongest contestants and the show's finalists. She emerged as the third runner-up.

Since day one, she had made a place in the show as well as in the hearts of the audience. Soon enough, everyone knew that she would be one of the show's finalists.

She was last seen in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13” where she aced all the stunts and got over her fear.

The actress is quite active on social media and keeps updating about her whereabouts and what she is up to.

On the other hand, Rahul Vaidya’s stint in the Bigg Boss house was loved by the audience, and he was one of the most famous and strongest contestants in the house. He emerged as the first runner-up of the show.

Post his stint in the Bigg Boss house, Rahul gained immense love and success.

Post that he was seen in the reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi" where he aces all the stunts and reached the finale of the show.

Rahul has been very vocal about his views and thoughts about Bigg Boss Season 17 and its contestants.

We reported earlier how he thought that KhanZaadi was the TRP gainer and how he did told Neil and Aishwarya were wrong and it would have been better if Bigg Boss didn't guide them.

He also told that Bigg Boss should have told Neil not to over act so much as this is not a daily soap.

Owing to his comments for Neil and Aishwarya, Bigg Boss Season 16 contestant Archana Gautam has exposed Rahul Vaidya and his views.

She has said " Rahul only knows to remove the bad things of a contestant in every season seems like he doesn't have any other work"

If one remembers Rahul didn't support Archana last season and was very critical about her behaviour and hence she has a problem.

He had told how irritating as a contestant she is and he doesn't appreciate such game.

Well, as of now Rahul hasn't replied to what she has said though the fans are waiting for his reaction.

But both played the game very well in their respected seasons and reached the finale of the show.

What do you think who is right Archana or Rahul?

Let us know in the comments below.

