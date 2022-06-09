OMG! Rahul Vaidya curses Hina Khan in his latest social media post after knowing her dirty deed in Bigg Boss 14

MUMBAI: Season 14 of the most controversial show Bigg Boss saw Rahul Vaidya as the first runner-up as Rubina Dilaik defeated him to lift the coveted trophy. However, recently a video went viral Hina Khan accidentally spills coffee on Rahul Vaidya's bed to which Rahul curses the actress for her dirty deeds in the house.

A few days ago, a user shared a clip from Bigg Boss 15 where Hina Khan accidentally spills coffee on Rahul Vaidya's bed. Hina and Gauahar got panicked and tried to clean the mess but Sidharth flipped the mattress and said, "Rahul won't realise" and had a sweet laugh.

The user wrote, "Dekh Bhai in seniors bachho ne kya kya Kiya tha Tumhare sath. @GAUAHAR_KHAN @eyehinakhan (sic)"



Rahul Vaidya noticed this and wrote, "Hinaaaaa … I was cursing Colors and Endemol the whole season ki “kaise gande mattress diye hain & now I know after 2 years who did it! Hawwww @eyehinakhan (sic)" Hina Khan replied to Rahul Vaidya's tweet by writing, "Hahahhaha it was me and Sid.. 99% me (sic)"

The singer is currently occupied with his singing projects while Hina Khan was recently seen with Shaheer Sheikh in the music video 'Runjhun' that garnered praise for their onscreen chemistry.

