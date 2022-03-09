Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10: Lovely! Karan Johar shares a glimpse from the first episode of the show, Take a look

The new season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa begins today and now, Karan Johar has shared a glimpse from the first episode.

MUMBAI : Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is one of television's most loved dance reality shows.

Many celebrities have been contestants on the show. They are given a choreographer to perform with and based on the judge’s points and the audience’s votes, they continue their journey or get eliminated.

The show has had nine successful seasons. The last one was a telecast from 2016 to 2017, and post that, the makers decided to scrap the show owing to low TRPs.

Dance Deewane replaced the show but now, the channel has decided to get the dance reality show back. 

The confirmed contestants of the show are Paras Kalnawat, Rubina Dilaik, Niki Tamboli, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Nia Sharma, Niti Taylor, Yuvraj Singh, Shilpa Shinde, Faisal Shaikh, among others.

Karan Johar who is one of the judges on the show, shared a BTS video from the sets of the show where he is seen getting ready for the first day of the shoot. He was also seen having some fun sessions with Maniesh Paul, where the two burst out in laughter.

 Karan is also seen shooting funny reels with the judges of the show and we can also see some of the contestants who are going to be participating in the show.

 Well, the show is all set to go on air from today, 8: 00 pm onwards, on Colors.

The fans are super excited for the new season and are waiting to watch their favourite stars in a new avatar.

ALSO READ -  Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: WOW! Karan Johar and Madhuri Dixit begin shoot for the show

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

