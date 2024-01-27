Bigg Boss Season 17 : What! Karan Kundrra defends Munawar Faruqui as he enters the house says “You have done a mistake leave it in the past and move on”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 is almost nearing its finale and tomorrow we will know who the winner of this season will be.

Ankita, Mannara, Munawar, Arun and Abhishek are the finalists of the show and they have gone through so many ups and downs in the house.

Muanwar since day one had made his presence felt in the Bigg Boss house and has played the game well.

But in the initial days his game was slow and it didn’t pick up but then later on he slowly came into the game.

His friendship with Mannara Chopra was talked about and the audience really loved to see their friendship.

But then the two also used to have a lot of fights that were blown out of proportion.

He also had a good equation with Ankita but in recent times that also went down the drain.

Munawar made headlines when his current girlfriend Ayesha Khan had entered the house and exposed his two – timing thing and how he uses girls for the game which has made huge headlines.

But currently his brotherhood bond with Abhishek is really loved by the fans and they really love the way they are supporting each other in this game.

In the upcoming episode, Karan Kundraa will enter the house to show his support to Munawar and that’s when they hug each other and break down.

Karan tells Munawar that he made a mistake and that now he should move on and it's fine now a mistake is done nothing can be done about it.

He also told Munawar doesn’t know how to end the relationship. He leaves it at point blank and hence all this confusion happens as he doesn’t give it closure.

Well, there is no doubt that the kind of stardom and fan following Muanwar has created through this show.

