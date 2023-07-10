Bigg Boss Season 17: What! YouTuber Anurag Dobhal and Arun Srikanth Mashetty accuse Bigg Boss and Kangana Ranaut to have been biased to celebrities says "Felt bad when Kangana took Ankita in the corner and spoke something personal"

The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and the contestants are going all out to get noticed in the show. Now YouTubers Anurag, Arun feel that the show is getting biased towards TV actors and they are not liking this.
Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 had begun with all new rules to Bigg Boss being biased towards certain contestants especially celebrities. 

We did in the beginning how Bigg Boss said that this season he would be biased and he would show favoritism to certain contestants which is not going down well with the non - celebrity contestants on the show. 

During the "The Weekend Ka Vaar" episode we did see how Kangana came as a celebrity and was praising Ankita and Vicky's game since she knows them personally and told them that she would love them to win the show.

Apparently she also took Ankita aside and explained to her how to play the game and was advising her a few things which was claimed by the YouTuber gang. 

We have also seen how Bigg Boss only called celebrities like Ankita in the therapy room and sent Aishwarya and Neil for a date so that they could understand the game.

Now all these things haven't gone down well with the YouTubers of the show, especially the non - TV actors.

In yesterday's episode we did see how Anurag Dobhal, Arun Srikanth Mashetty, Jigna Vohra, Rinku Dhawan were discussing his matter and were saying how this is unfair. 

Especially, Anurag was seen telling that we have not come here to do time pass and that Bigg Boss is only showing favoritism to TV actors and we have been called out at the last and this is unfair. 

My family would have to wait how long to see me in the show if the focus is only on TV actors. 

ALSO READ :

The UK07 rider also said that even when celebrities come their main focus is on TV actors only they get the praises and positive comments and it's not good. 

Like today when Kangana came she was only praising Ankita and even took her in the side and spoke to her and I felt bad who will guide us and tell us what to do and where we are going wrong. 

Well, this was something Bigg Boss made clear since day one that he will be biased and will show favoritism then what is the complaint all about? 

Do you agree with the points of the YouTubers? 

Let us know in the comments below. 

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :

