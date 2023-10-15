Bigg Boss Season 17: Wow! Aryan Khan case lawyer Sana Raees Khan and Jigna Vohra enter the house; fight for captainship and Salman Khan labels them as strong contestants

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss Season 17 has begun and Salman Khan gave a smashing performance and began the new season.

Bigg Boss introduced the audience with three parts of the house Dil, Dimaag and Dum and also explained how in Dil the couples will stay, Dimaag will be contestants who Bigg Boss will be partial to and give special powers and Dum contestants will have to fight for the luxury and comfort life.

We did see Manara, Munawar, Naved, Neil, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vohra, Anurag Dobhal and Aishwarya enter the house.

Jigna reveals how she spent time in jail for nine months and she revealed that when she got bail how happy she was.

Salman also announced that Sana and Jigna are the contenders of captain in the Bigg Boss house and both of them explained why they should become the captain of the house.

The host says that both deserve to become the captain and because of the tie they cannot be a captain as they are very strong personalities but they are very strong personalities.

Well, there is no doubt that both the contestants look very strong and would go a long way.

