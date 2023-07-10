Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Shraddha Arya finally speaks on best friend Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s game on the show

MUMBAI: Shraddha Arya is one of the top actresses on television. She rose to fame with her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya.

Her chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar was loved by the audience and they became an iconic couple on screen. Post his exit, the fans miss watching their chemistry.

The actress began her journey in the dance reality show Best Of India's Best Zee Cine Stars Ki Khoj, where she emerged as the first runner-up of the show. After that, she made her debut with Ram Gopal Verma’s Nishabd, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.

Her character as Preeta is loved by one and all and has become an iconic character.

The actress is quite active on her social media account. Recently, she shared a throwback video with a few special people in her life.

As we all know, Shraddha's best friend Ankita and Vicky both are locked in the Bigg Boss house and they are playing the game well.

Now while interacting with the media Shraddha spoke about their game where she said “ I think Vicky is looking cute and Ankita is looking beautiful. I feel that Ankita is the most sensible player and she is playing the game well and she is very nive. People think she is very cunning but she is very nive”

She further said that “ Vicky is jumping everywhere and he is too cute and Ankita is a great person and their game is going on well”

Well, there is no doubt that Ankita and Vicky are playing the game well and they are coming out to be strong contestants of the show.

