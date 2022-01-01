Bigg Boss: Shocking! Check out the list of ex-contestants who won’t return on the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows.

This is the fifteenth season. The most successful season was Bigg Boss 13.

Many contestants make a mark on the show and take away good memories from it, while others do not have great memories and vow to never return on the show. They leave the show on a bitter note as either things don’t work with the makers or with the host Salman Khan.

But this show definitely gives them fame, and they do get more recognition from the audience.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss: SHOCKING! Kamya Punjabi reveals about the time when Armaan Kohli bad-mouthed her)

Check out the list of contestants who won’t come back on the show.

1. Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde was one of the strongest contestants of Season 11 and emerged as the winner of the show. Though she didn’t have any negative experiences on the show, there were reports doing the rounds that the actress might not return on the show.

2. VJ Bani

Bani was a contestant on Season 10 and was the first runner-up of the show. The season was unique as it was the first season where commoners were allowed, and she had dealt with some crazy housemates. Though she didn’t have any bitter experiences, she had never returned on the show.

3. Akashdeep Saigal (Sky)



Akashdeep Saigal, known as Sky, was a part of Bigg Boss Season 5, and he was one of the contestants who used to get very angry. Many times, he had fights with the host Salman and had said in interviews how the superstar had ruined his career. Hence he won’t return on the show.

4. Kushal Tandon

Kushal has not had a good experience in Bigg Boss Season 7, where his tiffs with Tanisha didn’t go down well host Salman. On many occasions Salman used to take him up for it. Kushal had once said that he regretted doing Bigg Boss. Hence, the actor won’t ever come back on the show.

5. Asim Riaz



Asim was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 13 and he emerged as the first runner-up. His stardom post the show shot to another level. Apparently, the makers have called Asim many times, but he doesn’t respond to their calls and doesn't come on the show for reasons best known to him.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Looking at my struggle I see myself as a fighter, says Kamya Punjabi)