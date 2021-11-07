Bigg Boss: WOW! Check out the list of MTV Splitsvilla contestants who didn’t do much on Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows on television. It began in the year 2006, and today, the show has become a brand on television.

Season 1 was hosted by Arshad Warsi, Season 2 by Shilpa Shetty, and Season 3 by Amitabh Bachchan. Then, Salman Khan took over the show and took it to another level. Season 5 was hosted by Salman and Sanjay Dutt.

Since Bigg Boss is a product of Viacom 18, the makers of the show take contestants from another reality show that falls under Viacom18.

We have seen Ashutosh Kaushik who was a part of Roadies 5.0 being a part of Bigg Boss and also winning the show. In Season 5, we did see Sidharth Bhardwaj, who was the winner of Splitsvilla Season 2. He played very well and was one of the finalists of the show.

But there were some Splitsvilla contestants who didn’t do much in Bigg Boss and wasted their opportunity on the show.

Today, we bring to you a list of those contestants. Have a look.

1. Priyank Sharma

Priyank was a contestant of MTV Splitsvilla Season 10. He was the first runner-up of the show. He was a part of Bigg Boss Season 11 but didn’t do much on the show as he was either following Vikas Gupta or Hina Khan. Fans feel that he had a lot of potential but he didn’t give his hundred percent and wasted the opportunity.

2. Naina Singh

Naina Singh participated in MTV Splitsvilla Splitsvilla 10 and she emerged as the winner of the show. She then participated in Bigg Boss 14 but was eliminated within no time as she didn’t contribute much to the show and lost a big opportunity.

3. Simba Nagpal

Simba was a part of MTV Splitsvilla Season 11 and currently is seen in Bigg Boss Season 15. It been three weeks and he still needs to up his game or else he would get eliminated soon.

4. Vishal Karwal

Vishal was part of MTV Splitsvilla Season 1 where he emerged as the winner of the show, and then he participated in Bigg Boss Season 6 where he did not do anything. He was only lying down and sleeping, and Salman Khan had also given him a punishment where he was meant to be on a stretcher until Bigg Boss' instruction.

5. Sakshi Pradhan

Sakshi was a part of MTV Splitsvilla Season 2, and she emerged as the winner of the show, and she participated in Bigg Boss Season 4 but couldn’t do much on the show. She was eliminated at a very early stage though she could have gone far if she had pushed herself a little bit.

