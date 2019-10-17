News

Bipasha Basu REACTS on Karan Singh Grover’s EXIT from Kasauti Zindagi Kay

MUMBAI: Star plus show Kasauti Zindagi Kay (Balaji Telefilms) is back in the headlines.

This time around for Karan Singh Grover aka Mr.Bajaj’s exit from the show.

Karan informed his fans about his exit only this morning, post which the fans and viewers are posting farewell messages for him beneath the post.

Well, Karan Singh Grover’s beloved wife Bipasha Basu reacted to one the upset fans comment.

A particular fan was upset because of Karan’s exit from the show, to which Bipasha replied, “Please don’t be. He has to balance between films, web shows and tv shows. So you will see a lot of him everywhere:)”.

Bipasha’s support for KSG’s career decisions are surely appreciation worthy.

What are your views on KSG’s exit from the show? Hit the comment section below.

Also read: Along with Karan Singh Grover, ANOTHER ACTRESS out of Kasauti Zindagi Kay

past seven days