Birthday Special! Daddy Kapil Sharma posts an adorable pic of Trishaan on Instagram as the little munchkin turns 1

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is on seven heavens as he celebrates his son Trishaan’s first birthday. The little munchkin has turned one today and the renowned comedian can’t keep calm about it. Needless to say, it is a special day for Kapil who made sure to treat his fans with an adorable pic of his son Trishaan as he sought everyone’s blessings on this special day.

In the pic, the little munchkin was dressed in a white and brown coloured shirt with a dark blue coloured bow tie and was also wearing blue glasses.

In the caption, Kapil expressed his happiness as he showered love on Trishaan. He wrote, “Today is the first bday of my son #Trishaan need your love n blessings. Happy bday my son. Thank you for coming in our life n making it more beautiful. God bless. #happybirthday #Happybirthdaytrishaan” along with heart emoticons.

Soon several celebs took to the comment section and sent birthday wishes to Trishaan including Bipasha Basu, Tiger Shroff, Rajiv Thakur etc. Bipasha wrote, “Cutie … happy birthday Trishaan”. Tiger also took to the comments and wrote, “Happy bday trishaan” along with heart emoticons.

To recall, Kapil, who has been quite reserved about his personal life, has shared a beautiful post announcing the arrival of his son last year. He wrote, “Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all Ginni n Kapil #gratitude”.

