Birthday Tales! Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi Malhotra gives a mind-blowing surprise to wifey Poonam Preet | Deets Inside

Sanjay is the darling husband. Recently he took to social media wherein he shared a few glimpses from his wifey Poonam Preet’s birthday celebration.

MUMBAI: Sanjay Gagnani is one of the most celebrated and talented actors in the telly town. His journey so far has been quite commendable!

He has been winning the hearts of fans with his talent and looks, even though he plays a negative role.

In the show, we have seen that Sanjay puts in his tenacious efforts to hurt the protagonist’s wife – Preeta aka Shraddha Arya.

But in reality, Sanjay is the darling husband. Recently he took to social media wherein he shared a few glimpses from his wifey Poonam Preet’s birthday celebration.

Have a look!

Meanwhile, in one of the interviews, we had asked him how his wife reacts to the appreciation he receives, and he told us, “Well, honestly speaking, my wife Poonam does not feel jealous but she is proud. She is an actress herself and has an understanding of how the industry works.”

The actor got married to Poonam Preet on 28 November 2021.

Well, the glimpses are indeed adorable!

Happy Birthday, Poonam!

Stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more updates.

