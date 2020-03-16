BIZARRE! Television's famous bahus who married their on-screen devars

There are many TV shows where the famous bahus have went on to leave the heroes and married their devars under some bizarre cisumctsances.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 19:00
img

MUMBAI : Indian television has seen an endless number of daily soaps that have been presented for several years. 

The shows have a stellar star cast and some amazing concepts which have given nonstop entertainment to viewers. 

Shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi bahu Thi, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya among others are the most popular shows. 

A lot of shows went off-air several years ago while some are still running on small screens. 

Also, the viewers have witnessed a lot of bizarre content in these TV shows that have taken the viewers by surprise. 

The last-minute bride and groom swap, bride or groom escaping from wedding, major twist in the story during grand celebrations and wedding tracks are some of the most interesting twists that are usually observed in the daily soaps. 

There are many TV shows where the famous bahus have went on to leave the heroes and married their devars under some bizarre circumstances. 

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albela: Oh No! Saroj decides to bring bad time for Sayuri

Take a look:

Woh To hai Albelaa:

Sayuri who loved Cheeru went on to marry his brother Kanha in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa. 

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Paakhi was dating Virat. However, due to some major misunderstanding, Paakhi went on to marry Virat's brother Samrat. 

Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan:

Kumkum had lost her husband after a major ailment and under some crucial circumstances, she went on to marry her devar Sumit. 

Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur:

Swara's character was supposed to be paired opposite Lakshya but with some shocking turn of events, she married Sanskaar, Lakshaya's brother. 

Udaairyaan:

Jasmin who ran away from her wedding with Fateh. However, later to take revenge from Fateh, she married Amrik who is Fateh's brother. 

There are other shows like Parichay, Gulaal and many more shows which has seen the same kind of stories. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED! Rajan Shahi's show Woh To Hai Albelaa to continue to air on Star Bharat, not shifting to Star Plus

 

Parichay Gulaal Udaariyaan Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Kumkum Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur Woh To Hai Albelaa Star Bharat Colors Star Plus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/24/2022 - 19:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
ROMANTIC! Fans to witness sizzling romance between #Abhira post their first fight
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the...
Eye Candy! Erica Fernandes will help fade away your blues, Check out her stunning transformation
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read  ...
Exclusive! My wish list is never ending, and it is never the same: Kundali Bhagya’s Manit Joura
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya and Wagle Ki Duniya actor Mehul Kajaria roped in for Amazon Prime web series Farzi
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platforms in...
OH NO! Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey loses his cool after Anupamaa's marriage
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored...
Exclusive! “Till today I have the fear of making eye contact with the camera” Rajpal Yadav
MUMBAI: Actor Rajpal Yadav has indeed made his solid mark at box office of India with his amazing acting contribution,...
Recent Stories
Must read! I never said he was cr*p: Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander director on Akshay Kumar's audition
Must read! I never said he was cr*p: Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander director on Akshay Kumar's audition
Latest Video