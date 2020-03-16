BIZARRE! Television's famous bahus who married their on-screen devars

MUMBAI : Indian television has seen an endless number of daily soaps that have been presented for several years.

The shows have a stellar star cast and some amazing concepts which have given nonstop entertainment to viewers.

Shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi bahu Thi, Kasauti Zindagi Kay, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya among others are the most popular shows.

A lot of shows went off-air several years ago while some are still running on small screens.

Also, the viewers have witnessed a lot of bizarre content in these TV shows that have taken the viewers by surprise.

The last-minute bride and groom swap, bride or groom escaping from wedding, major twist in the story during grand celebrations and wedding tracks are some of the most interesting twists that are usually observed in the daily soaps.

There are many TV shows where the famous bahus have went on to leave the heroes and married their devars under some bizarre circumstances.

Take a look:

Woh To hai Albelaa:

Sayuri who loved Cheeru went on to marry his brother Kanha in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:

Paakhi was dating Virat. However, due to some major misunderstanding, Paakhi went on to marry Virat's brother Samrat.

Kumkum - Ek Pyaara Sa Bandhan:

Kumkum had lost her husband after a major ailment and under some crucial circumstances, she went on to marry her devar Sumit.

Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur:

Swara's character was supposed to be paired opposite Lakshya but with some shocking turn of events, she married Sanskaar, Lakshaya's brother.

Udaairyaan:

Jasmin who ran away from her wedding with Fateh. However, later to take revenge from Fateh, she married Amrik who is Fateh's brother.

There are other shows like Parichay, Gulaal and many more shows which has seen the same kind of stories.

