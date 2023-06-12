BLACKPINK's Lisa remains in good standing with her brand endorsements despite facing Chinese backlash over the Crazy Horse controversy. The K-pop idol has received subtle support from BVLGARI's CEO.

MUMBAI: BLACKPINK’s Lisa has been facing the wrath of Chinese netizens after her Crazy Horse Paris performance. Recently, it was revealed that Lisa’s Weibo account has landed in trouble and Celine and BVLGARI have turned their back on the K-pop idol, reportedly terminating her contract. But, it seems like the rumors hold no weight. Amid the hue and cry, the BVLGARI’s CEO has extended subtle support to the MONEY singer.

Lisa has left everyone shocked with her Crazy Horse Paris debut with her sizzling cabaret performance. She gained a lot of disappointment from the netizens as she did not live up to their hope of maintaining the squeaky-clean image of Korean idols who often keep a low profile.The situation quickly escalated into a scandal, with widespread calls for a boycott of the BLACKPINK rapper.

Lisa's controversy involving Crazy Horse Paris happened while she was already facing attention for her contract renewal with YG Entertainment. Rumors suggest that the LALISA singer might be making a move into the US market and is considering signing with a new record label.

Fans recently noted that there were some unusual activities happening on Lisa's Weibo account. Her account was stagnant for some time, as fans were raising concerns about lisa. While fans were trying to reach out to her page it was showing that the account has been banned for regulatory violations of the platform. Soon after that there were brands like Celine and BVLGARI, the two international brands which removed Lisa’s post from their Chinese-based media accounts.

Soon the Ceo of BVLGARI’s JC Babin, after hearing all the criticisms against the k-pop idol he cleared out all the misunderstanding and finally gave the full stop to this incident and rumors by saying that the luxury brands are still maintaining their ties with the K-POP idol. He recently posted a story on instagram where he shared the picture of Lisa attending all the jewelry brands. Fans regarded this as a sign of support for Lisa from the CEO.

Despite facing criticism, Lisa has been taking some time off to be with her family. She's been sharing photos of her travels with fans on Instagram but hasn't provided any updates on her music career yet.

