Blessed! Jannat Zubair performs Umrah with her family, check out her pictures

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair is one of the most famous faces on Indian Television. She has not only earned praise for her acting at an early age but has gone on to become one of the youngest and most popular influencers on Social media, with millions following her every move. The actress and social media influencer is gaining more and more followers with each passing day.

Jannat has shared an important update with her fans. The Phulwa actress recently performed Umrah and shared some pictures from her visit with her family. Check out her story here;

All of 22 and the actress lives a luxurious life, has a fleet of cars and lives in a lavish home. Starting out as a Tv actress, Jannat recently made her debut in a punjabi film. She has a massive fan following, which has surpassed that of Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

