Wow! Internet sensation and actress Jannat Zubair makes heads turn in her beautiful violet-colored Sharara

MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair started her career as a child artist and is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry right now. She’s only 20-year-old and is already very successful at this young age and her social media game is apt. Recently while promoting her upcoming feature film ‘Kulche Chole’ the actress donned a breathtakingly beautiful sharara in violet colour and you would want to buy one just looking at her once.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12: Shocking! Kanika Mann and Jannat Zubair are at loggerheads and the reason will shock you, Check it out

Jannat Zubair’s sharara came with golden and silver gota patti intricate work on it and finished off the look with a pretty matching dupatta with it. She accessorised her look with Jhumkis and bangles.

For makeup, the actress went for subtle glam with winged eyeliner on the eyes, pink lips, bold brows and loads of blush and highlighter on the cheeks. What stole the show for us for her crystal bindi on her forehead. She kept her tresses open with middle parting and soft curls at the length.

Also Read:EXCLUSIVE! After Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair gets confirmed for Colors' Bigg Boss 16

Jannat is super popular on social media with over 43 million followers on Instagram. She’s one of the most followed television stars in the country and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her fashion sense.

What a breathtakingly beautiful sharara set that is!

Credit: Koimoi