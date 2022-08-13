EXCLUSIVE! After Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair gets confirmed for Colors' Bigg Boss 16

EXCLUSIVE! After Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair gets confirmed for Colors' Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI:  Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show whereas Pratik was the first runner-up of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing good in the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

From Tejasswi to Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had reported earlier that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, and Divyanka Tripathi were the few celebrity names that have been approached for the show.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Faisal Shaikh has been offered the show, and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on that.

We had early said that he was offered Bigg Boss OTT but now the makers want him on the main show.

Currently, he is seen in the reality show “ Khatron Ke Khiladi” He has been doing all the daredevil stunts and facing his fears. We had exclusively revealed he has been confirmed for the show, now the breaking is that even Jannat Zubair has been confirmed to be a part of the show. 

It is surely going to be interesting to see them together in the show after Khatron Ke Khiladi. 
 
Do you want to see Faisal and Jannat in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

 For more news from the world of entertainment stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

